No. 25 Jackets Swarm Warhawks, 97-37

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech matched the best start in program history, moving to 10-0 on the season after dominating Louisiana Monroe, 97-37, Wednesday afternoon in McCamish Pavilion. The No. 25-ranked Yellow Jackets were guided by four in double-figures to pocket the 60-point win.
Inés Noguero hit Tech’s first three-pointer early in the game, sparking a 19-0 Georgia Tech run as the Yellow Jackets wasted no time gaining control in the contest. Tech would lead by as many as 19 in the first frame following Rusne Augustinaite’s second triple before opening a commanding 45-10 lead in the second period, scoring 17 unanswered points to open the quarter.
Georgia Tech saw valuable minutes from its bench in the second half to seal the victory. Augustiniate and Dani Carnegie led the Jackets offensively in the final 20 minutes, each adding nine points to the scoreboard. Gabbie Grooms would break open a 50-point Tech lead, connecting on a pair of free throws to open the fourth quarter. Back-to-back triples from Grooms and Augustinaite closed the game, accounting for the final score.
Ines Noguero tallied 13 points in the first half to lead the Jackets offensively at halftime
Defense was the key to the victory Wednesday as Georgia Tech held ULM to a mere 25.8 percent (16-62) shooting effort from the field, including a 14.3 percent (3-21) showing from three-point distance. The 60-point victory marked the largest margin of victory by Georgia Tech since a 97-37 win over Alabama State on Nov. 11, 2011.
Georgia Tech shot 49.3 percent (14-33) from the floor and was just shy of matching its program record in three-pointers set this season, draining 14 on the day (15 is the program record). Tech has now recorded four games this season hitting 10 or more from three-point distance.
Accounting for five of those three-pointers, Augustinaite led Tech offensively against ULM, finishing with 17 points. Carnegie followed with 14 points and eight rebounds, while Noguero tallied 13 points and four steals. Kara Dunn rounded out the Jackets in double-figures with 12 points, while Tonie Morgan led Tech in assists, dishing out a team-high eight. Tech finished with 27 assists on 37 made field goals and won the rebounding battle, 48-36.
ULM was led in scoring by Meloney Thames with 10 points and Ashja Leake on the glass with eight rebounds.
The Yellow Jackets open Atlantic Coast Conference play next, traveling to No. 14 North Carolina on Sunday, Dec. 15. Tip inside Carmichael Arena is slated for 2 p.m. on the ACC Network.
Rusne Augustinaite chats with media postgame
Head coach Nell Fortner postgame press conference
GEORGIA TECH WOMEN’S BASKETBALL CELEBRATES 50 YEARS
Georgia Tech is celebrating the 50th anniversary of women’s basketball on The Flats this season. Under the direction of coach Jim Culpepper, Georgia Tech competed its first year in the Georgia Association of Intercollegiate Athletics for Women (GAIAW) in 1974-75 before joining the ACC in 1979-80. Tech has seen many highlights over 50 years, including playing in the NCAA Tournament 11 times, with two Sweet 16 appearances (2012, 2021), and producing nine WNBA draft picks, featuring first round draft picks Alex Montgomery and Sasha Goodlett. In its first postseason berth in school history, Georgia Tech captured the 1992 National Women’s Invitational Tournament. Currently in its sixth season under head coach Nell Fortner, the Yellow Jackets have reach postseason play three times in the last five years.
