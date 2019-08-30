Zelnaks Commit Lead Gift for WBB Renovation

THE FLATS – Longtime Georgia Tech athletics benefactors Steve and Judy Zelnak have committed the lead gift for the renovation of women’s basketball’s team area at McCamish Pavilion, director of athletics Todd Stansbury announced on Friday.

With the Zelnaks’ generous gift, a major renovation to the Yellow Jackets’ team area will move forward. The renovation will include a brand-new new locker room, hydrotherapy area, nutrition station and other team spaces. The overhaul is expected to be completed before the 2020-21 season.

“We are very thankful to Steve and Judy Zelnak for their continued support of Georgia Tech athletics,” Stansbury said. “Steve and Judy’s generous gift will make a huge impact on the everyday lives of our women’s basketball student-athletes, both on and off the court. We’re so appreciative of Steve, Judy and all of the donors that are backing our women’s basketball student-athletes and new head coach Nell Fortner by providing them with facilities that are among the very best in all of college basketball.”

Members of the Alexander-Tharpe Fund’s Golden Jackets Society ($1 million in gifts to Georgia Tech athletics), Steve and Judy Zelnak are ardent supporters of Tech athletics, including the Yellow Jackets’ basketball programs in particular. Georgia Tech’s basketball practice facility, the Zelnak Center, was constructed in 2009 and is named in their honor.

Fans can join in the Zelnaks’ support of Georgia Tech women’s basketball and all Yellow Jacket student-athletes by contributing to Athletics Initiative 2020. AI 2020 has raised more than $90 million towards its goal of $125 million in gifts for facilities, scholarships and operations by Dec. 31, 2020. For more information and to make a gift online, visit ramblinwreck.com/2020.

