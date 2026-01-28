Women's Basketball Set for Duel at Syracuse

Georgia Tech (9-12, 4-5 ACC) at Syracuse (16-4, 6-3 ACC)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – A trip to the Empire State is up next for Georgia Tech women’s basketball as the squad concludes the January slate against the Syracuse Orange Thursday night.

Brianna Turnage and Talayah Walker lead the Jackets back onto the court for this matchup after helping Tech to an 80-69 win at Florida State Sunday. Turnage tied her career-high with 18 rebounds against her former team while Walker posted 24 points and just shy of a double-double with eight rebounds.

Turnage leads the ACC with 10.8 rebounds per game in conference play while Walker is second in the ACC with six 20-point conference games.

The Orange are back inside JMA Wireless Dome for the first time in 11 days after being dealt a tough overtime loss to No. 21 North Carolina Sunday, 77-71. Syracuse is 12-2 at home this season.

Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

NUMBERS TO KNOW

5 – Talayah Walker is second in the ACC with five conference games scoring at least 20 points.

9 – Brianna Turnage’s nine blocks versus UNC Thursday were the most by a Jacket since the record-tying mark by Allison Echols on Nov. 24, 1990.

18.4 – Talayah Walker is averaging 18.4 points per game in the last five including a 38-for-42 clip from the free throw line.

29.8 – Georgia Tech averages 29.8 defensive rebounds per game, the second-most in the ACC and 14th in the country.

