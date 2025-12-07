Women's Basketball Returns Home Monday Night

Georgia Tech (3-6, 0-0 ACC) vs. Norfolk State (4-6, 0-0 MEAC)

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball returns home for the first time in 19 days to face Norfolk State Monday night inside McCamish Pavilion.

The Jackets step onto the hardwood having gone through a treacherous four-game road trip that included three SEC foes and the Big East’s St. John’s. Last time out, Tech fell on the road to Texas A&M, 72-63, in the ACC-SEC Challenge.

D’Asia Thomas-Harris made the most of her return to her home state, posting 12 points and a team-high 10 rebounds. It marked her second career double-double and the second by a Jacket this season (and in as many games), following Savannah Samuel’s on Nov. 29 against Florida in the Cayman Islands Classic.

The Spartans arrive on The Flats having won two in a row, including a 63-50 win over North Carolina A&T on Saturday.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

SERIES HISTORY

Monday brings the first-ever meeting between the Yellow Jackets and Spartans, but it will mark the 14th game in program history for Georgia Tech against the MEAC. Tech is 13-0 all-time against MEAC opponents.

NUMBERS TO KNOW

1 – Monday is the first-ever meeting between Georgia Tech and Norfolk State.

2 – Georgia Tech has seen its first two double-doubles of the season in each of the last two games. D’Asia Thomas-Harris had 12 points and 10 rebounds at Texas A&M (Dec. 3) while Savannah Samuel had 14 points and a career-high 10 rebounds.

9.2 – Brianna Turnage’s 9.2 rebounds per game leads the squad. That mark is fourth in the ACC.

12 – Georgia Tech has played opponents with a combined 51-17 (.750) record so far this season, the second-toughest in the ACC and 10th in the nation.

14 – Georgia Tech’s 32.6 bench points per game is 17th in the nation and second in the ACC.

13.1 – Talayah Walker leads the Jackets with 13.1 points per game this season. She had a team-high 17 Wednesday at Texas A&M

55 – Georgia Tech has a +55 total rebounding margin this season, tallying 386 boards in eight games.

156 – Georgia Tech is outscoring teams 156-112 in the first quarter this season.