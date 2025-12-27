Women's Basketball Hosts Wofford Sunday

Georgia Tech (4-9, 0-2 ACC) vs. Wofford (5-7, 0-0 SoCon)
- Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025 · 12 p.m. ET · McCamish Pavilion
- Television: ACC Network · Play-by-Play: Angel Gray · Analyst: Brooke Weisbrod
- Radio: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App/SiriusXM 371 · Richard Musterer · Kurt Hoyt
- PARKING: The McCamish Pavilion Lot and Fowler Street will be reserved strictly for permit holders. The McCamish Pavilion Lot will open at 9 a.m. for permit holders attending either game. Patrons attending the women’s basketball game will be directed to the Family Housing Deck, located at 10th Street, which will open at 9:30 a.m. Family Housing will switch to men’s basketball permitted parking once women’s basketball tips off at noon.
THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball takes the court one final time in 2025 for a Sunday showdown against the Wofford Terriers inside McCamish Pavilion.
Led by 13.5 points per game from Talayah Walker, Tech gears up for its first home game in 20 days and just its second in the last 38.
Last time out, the Jackets fell to NC State, 87-57. The battle with the Wolfpack marked the end of a treacherous road trip for the Yellow Jackets, being the seventh road game in the last eight and covering a 29-day span.
Wofford sees action for the time in nine days, where it defeated King University (Tenn.), 92-42.
Tip-off is set for noon on ACC Network. The game precedes game two of a doubleheader with Georgia Tech men’s basketball. Click here for more information.
SERIES HISTORY
Sunday will be the second meeting between the Jackets and Wofford. Tech won the previous contest, an 81-40 decision in Atlanta on Dec. 30, 2018.
NUMBERS TO KNOW
2 – Closing out 2025 against Wofford Sunday, Georgia Tech is playing just its second home game in the last 38 days. Sunday also marks the second meeting between the Jackets and Terriers.
13.5 – Talayah Walker leads Tech with a 13.5 PPG average in the last five games.
20 – Walker scored 20 points last time on the court against NC State (Dec. 18). It was her second-career 20-point game and a team-high second of the season.
29.2 – Georgia Tech’s 29.2 bench points per game is third in the conference and 30th in the ACC.
43.42 – Georgia Tech averages 42.46 rebounds per game, fifth-best in the ACC.
224 – Georgia Tech is outscoring teams 224-178 in the first quarter this season.
SEASON STORYLINES
- Talayah Walker leads the Yellow Jackets in points per game (13.5) and has two 20-point games.
- Catherine Alben was named to the Cayman Islands All-Tournament Team following Tech’s games versus St. John’s (Nov. 28) and Florida (Nov. 29) in the Caribbean.
- Georgia Tech has outscored opponents 224-178 in the first quarter this season, contributing to a halftime margin of 407-364.
- Georgia Tech is ranked 30th in the country and third in the ACC averaging 29.2 bench points per game.
- Georgia Tech is ranked near the top of the ACC when it comes to protecting the glass, averaging 42.46 rebounds per game – fifth in the league.
- Georgia Tech is 4-2 inside the friendly confines of McCamish Pavilion this season. Tech is 18-6 in its last 24 games at home and has won 13 of its last 15 there against non-conference opponents.
- Georgia Tech has not shied away from a challenge this season. On top of three SEC opponents and a nationally-ranked West Virginia squad, Georgia Tech has faced the 2025-26 Ivy League preseason favorite Princeton and 2025 MEAC Champion Norfolk State in the non-conference schedule.
2025-26 TEAM GUIDE
- The Yellow Jackets are led by first-year head coach Karen Blair, who arrived on The Flats after 26 season as an assistant coach including spending the last seven seasons at Maryland, helping the Terps to three Big Ten titles and a trip to the NCAA Tournament every year the event was held.
- Georgia Tech is coming off a 2024-25 season that featured a 22-11 record (9-9 ACC) that included a 14-4 record inside McCamish Pavilion and a trip to the 2025 NCAA Tournament.
- Georgia Tech returns three from the 2024-25 NCAA Tournament campaign, including Inés Noguero, D’Asia Thomas-Harris and Ariadna Termis.
- 10 newcomers make up the Jackets’ squad this season, including Savannah Samuel, Talayah Walker, Brianna Turnage, Catherine Alben, Erica Moon, La’Nya Foster, Jada Crawshaw, Deborah Mukeba and freshmen Leyre Urdiain and McKayla Taylor.
