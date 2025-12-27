Women's Basketball Hosts Wofford Sunday

Georgia Tech (4-9, 0-2 ACC) vs. Wofford (5-7, 0-0 SoCon)

Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025 · 12 p.m. ET · McCamish Pavilion Television: ACC Network · Play-by-Play: Angel Gray · Analyst: Brooke Weisbrod Radio: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App/SiriusXM 371 · Richard Musterer · Kurt Hoyt Live Stats Purchase Tickets Doubleheader Information PARKING: The McCamish Pavilion Lot and Fowler Street will be reserved strictly for permit holders. The McCamish Pavilion Lot will open at 9 a.m. for permit holders attending either game. Patrons attending the women’s basketball game will be directed to the Family Housing Deck, located at 10 th Street, which will open at 9:30 a.m. Family Housing will switch to men’s basketball permitted parking once women’s basketball tips off at noon.



THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball takes the court one final time in 2025 for a Sunday showdown against the Wofford Terriers inside McCamish Pavilion.

Led by 13.5 points per game from Talayah Walker, Tech gears up for its first home game in 20 days and just its second in the last 38.

Last time out, the Jackets fell to NC State, 87-57. The battle with the Wolfpack marked the end of a treacherous road trip for the Yellow Jackets, being the seventh road game in the last eight and covering a 29-day span.

Wofford sees action for the time in nine days, where it defeated King University (Tenn.), 92-42.

Tip-off is set for noon on ACC Network. The game precedes game two of a doubleheader with Georgia Tech men’s basketball. Click here for more information.

SERIES HISTORY

Sunday will be the second meeting between the Jackets and Wofford. Tech won the previous contest, an 81-40 decision in Atlanta on Dec. 30, 2018.

NUMBERS TO KNOW

2 – Closing out 2025 against Wofford Sunday, Georgia Tech is playing just its second home game in the last 38 days. Sunday also marks the second meeting between the Jackets and Terriers.

13.5 – Talayah Walker leads Tech with a 13.5 PPG average in the last five games.

20 – Walker scored 20 points last time on the court against NC State (Dec. 18). It was her second-career 20-point game and a team-high second of the season.

29.2 – Georgia Tech’s 29.2 bench points per game is third in the conference and 30th in the ACC.

43.42 – Georgia Tech averages 42.46 rebounds per game, fifth-best in the ACC.

224 – Georgia Tech is outscoring teams 224-178 in the first quarter this season.