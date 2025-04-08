White and Gold Game Set for Saturday

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech football wraps up its 2025 spring season on Saturday with its annual White and Gold Game, presented by Renasant, the Official Bank of Tech football . Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Admission is FREE .

New details include:

PARKING

FREE parking for the White and Gold Game is available on a first-come, first-served basis in the following campus parking areas (click HERE for a campus parking map):

Visitor Area 1 – North Avenue

W21 – Ferst Drive

W22 (Dalney Deck) – Greenfield Street

W23 (North Deck) – State Street

E40 (Klaus Deck) – Ferst Drive

E63 – O’Keefe Gym

E65 – McCamish Pavilion

ER66 (Family Housing Deck) – 10 th Street

Street Fowler Street between 6th Street and 10th Street

All on-campus parking locations will open at 9 a.m.

GATES OPEN

Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field Gates open at noon. Due to Fanning Center construction, general public entry will be limited to Gates 8 and 9, located on the east side of the stadium, off Techwood Drive. ADA entry is available at Gate 6 (located on the north side of the stadium, off Bobby Dodd Way).

TECHWOOD MARKET

Techwood Market will be in place along Techwood Drive from noon through halftime of the White and Gold Game. Techwood Market will include 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan’s College Football Today show airing live on location, plus food, beverages and Georgia Tech merchandise available for purchase.

STADIUM SEATING

General admission seating will be available on the east side of the stadium (sections 119-131).

CONCESSIONS

In-stadium concessions will be available for purchase in sections 121, 123 (Chick-fil-A) and 128.

AER LINGUS COLLEGE FOOTBALL CLASSIC TROPHY PHOTOS

As previously announced, all fans in attendance are invited to take photos with the Aer Lingus College Football Classic championship trophy from noon until halftime of the game in Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field’s Club Lounge. For more details, click HERE.

POSTGAME AUTOGRAPHS PRESENTED BY THE TECH WAY

Following the conclusion of the game, the following Georgia Tech student-athletes will sign autographs for subscribers to The Tech Way:

PK Aidan Birr

LB Kyle Efford

DB Ahmari Harvey

RB Jamal Haynes

QB Haynes King

QB Aaron Philo

DB Clayton Powell-Lee

WR Malik Rutherford

OL Keylan Rutledge

DB Rodney Shelley

DL Jordan van den Berg

To become a subscriber and receive more information on the exclusive autograph session, visit thetechway.com.

GAME ROSTERS AND FORMAT

The Yellow Jackets will be split in to two teams – Team Swarm and Team Wreck ‘Em – for Saturday’s game. The game rosters will be announced later this week.

The game will consist of four quarters – the first half with 12-minute quarters and standard clock operations, the second half with 15-minute quarters and a running clock.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

The White and Gold Game will be televised live on ACC Network Extra. Doug Sherman (play-by-play), Steve Addazio (analyst) and Marilyn Payne (sideline reporter) will call the action on ACCNX.

The radio call of the game will be carried in the Atlanta area on XTRA 106.3 FM/1230 AM and worldwide on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets app. The Georgia Tech Sports Network football crew of the “Voice of the Yellow Jackets” Andy Demetra (play-by-play), Georgia Tech letterwinner, alumnus and NFL veteran Andrew Gardner (analyst) and Chris Mooneyham (sideline reporter) will have the call.

2025 GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL SEASON TICKETS

2025 Georgia Tech football season tickets are on sale now and include the best seats for the Yellow Jackets’ six-game home slate, which features Atlantic Coast Conference showdowns versus Clemson, Pitt, Syracuse and Virginia Tech. Georgia Tech season ticket members will also have elevated seating priority for tickets purchased for the 2025 edition of “Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate” versus archrival Georgia, set for Nov. 28 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Season ticket prices remain unchanged from 2024, with packages beginning at just $225. For more information and to become a season ticket member today, visit ramblinwreck.com/footballtickets.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and at www.ramblinwreck.com.