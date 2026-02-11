What’s New at Mac Nease Baseball Park in 2026

THE FLATS –Georgia Tech welcomes fans to Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium for the most anticipated baseball season in decades when the No. 2-ranked Yellow Jackets take on Bowling Green for Opening Weekend of the 2026 season, beginning Friday, Feb. 13 at 4 p.m.

Opening Weekend Schedule

Friday – No. 2/5 Georgia Tech vs. Bowling Green – 4 p.m.

Saturday – No. 2/5 Georgia Tech vs. Bowling Green – 2 p.m.

Sunday – No. 2/5 Georgia Tech vs. Bowling Green – 1 p.m.

This season not only features one of the most talented rosters in all of college baseball and the most season tickets sold in baseball program history but also plenty of new fan experiences for fans of all ages to enjoy.

New at Mac Nease Baseball Park

Baseball Bingo & Beer – New to the ballpark for this season, every Tuesday night game at Mac Nease Baseball Park will feature baseball bingo that fans can play throughout the game and $3 beer available at carts on the upper and lower concourse!

Early Bird Concessions Deal – Fans are encouraged to arrive early to the ballpark every Saturday for $3 hot dogs and popcorn, available during the first hour that gates are open! Fans are allowed inside the ballpark 90 minutes before first pitch.

ACC Food Truck Saturdays – All ACC Saturday games will feature food trucks at Mac Nease Baseball Park for fans to enjoy throughout the game.

Donate Season Ticket to Military and Heroes – Georgia Tech Baseball is excited to launch its Military and Heroes Appreciation Season Ticket Donation program for the 2026 season. Anyone can purchase a full season ticket for GT Baseball to be donated to a veteran, first responder, or community hero. Baseball season tickets are available to purchase for donation at a discounted price of $150. Click HERE to purchase.

Returning to Mac Nease Baseball Park

Signature Saturdays and Kids Run the Bases on Sundays – Fans can get autographs from the Georgia Tech baseball team after each Saturday home game and kids under the age of 13 are able to run the bases after each Sunday home game.

Bark at the Park – Bark at the Park returns to Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium this season on Saturda, May 2nd against Xavier. For more information, including a link to sign the waiver and other qualifications, click HERE .

Baseball Group Experiences and Video Board Messages – Georgia Tech Baseball is also offering special experiences for the 2026 baseball season, including group postgame photos, pregame tours of Champions Hall and special videoboard messages! Click the links below to purchase your experience today!

Click HERE to purchase postgame photos on the field!

Click HERE to purchase videoboard messages!

Book your exclusive pregame tour of Champions Hall today! Tours are available for groups of 10-30 people, 2 groups maximum per game.

On field Anthem Buddies experiences, for groups of 10-15 kids, ages 8-14, are also available for the 2026 season!

To learn more about tours and anthem buddies, email gtmarketing@athletics.gatech.edu !

As always, fans are encouraged to listen to the call of each game, both home and away, on the GT Sports Network in the app by clicking HERE .

2026 Georgia Tech Baseball

Georgia Tech enters the 2026 season as a consensus Top-5 team and the preseason ACC favorites. The Jackets boast three preseason 1st Team All-Americans, the most from any GT team since the turn of the century, in CF Drew Burress, C Vahn Lackey and RHP Mason Patel and are tied for the most preseason All-Americans in the nation headed into the season (five), also 2B Jarren Advincula and UTL Alex Hernandez.

The Yellow Jackets were the highest ranked team in the conference across four different national preseason top-25 polls: No. 2 (Perfect Game), No. 4 (Baseball America), No. 4 (USA Today Coaches Poll) and No. 5 (D1 Baseball). The No. 2 preseason ranking is the fourth highest in program history and the highest since 2003, 2001 and 1994 when the Jackets were preseason No. 1. Tech earned its highest preseason ranking from Baseball America since 2006 (the last time GT reached the College World Series) and the No. 5 ranking from D1 Baseball was the best Tech has received since the publication began doing preseason rankings in 2014.

2026 will be the first season for new Head Coach James Ramsey, who has been serving as an assistant coach for the past seven seasons. Since Ramsey took over coaching the offense in 2019, Georgia Tech leads the ACC in batting average (.308), OPS (.918), OBP (.408), hits (3,961), doubles (796) and SAC Flies (208) and is second in runs (2,937), triples (84), home runs (547), RBI (2,709) and slugging (.510) with more to come in 2026.

First pitch for the highly anticipated 2026 season is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 13 at 4 p.m. when the Yellow Jackets host Bowling Green for a three-game series at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.

2026 Season Tickets

Season tickets for Georgia Tech’s 2026 regular season home schedule, including five ACC home series and a collection of non-conference games, are on sale now. Visit ramblinwreck.com/tickets to purchase. For complete information on 2026 baseball tickets, including premium membership options, please visit the official Georgia Tech Baseball Tickets page.

2026 Single Game Tickets & Mini Plans

Single game and mini plans for the 2026 regular season are on sale now featuring tickets for individual games and mini plans such as the Hattie B’s ACC Saturday Pack and the Midweek Pick ‘Em Plan. Purchase your tickets today to watch the defending ACC Regular Season Champions strive for more trophies in 2026!

Full Steam Ahead

