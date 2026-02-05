GT Baseball Releases 2026 Promotional Schedule

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech baseball returns next week for one of the most anticipated seasons in program history. Georgia Tech Athletic Association has announced its 2026 promotional schedule, including Bark at the Park and new concessions promotions inside Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.

Several games and series are sponsored in 2026 as well: PODS (Tuesday Nights: Georgia State (Feb. 24 th ), West Georgia (March 10 th ), Auburn (March 31 st ), Kennesaw State (April 7 th ), Georgia Southern (April 14 th ) and Mercer (May 12 th )); EGP Document Solutions (Northwestern, Feb. 27-March 1); Page Relocation (Virginia Tech, March. 6-8); Overhead Doors Co. of Atlanta (NC State, March 27-29); Emory Healthcare (Florida State, April 9-11 ); RS Andrews (Wake Forest, April 24-26 ); Southeast Mortgage (Xavier, May 1-3); and Invesco QQQ (Duke, May 8-10)

New to the ballpark for this season is Baseball Bingo & Beer on Tuesday nights (featuring $3 beer)!

This season will also feature season-long promotions of Signature Saturday’s and Kids Run the Bases on Sunday.

BARK AT THE PARK

Save the date because Georgia Tech will once again be hosting all your furry friends for Bark in the Park on Saturday, May 2nd against Xavier.

Fans and their pups must meet the following qualifications prior to entry for each game into Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium:

All owners must sign a waiver. Click HERE to sign

Only two (2) dogs per owner may enter the stadium.

Owners and dogs are welcome to sit in Section 12 on the first-base side and the nearby concrete area within Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium. Reserved and bleacher seats are off limits. Permitted owners will be supplied with a wristband to leave and re-enter the stadium.

Dogs must be non-aggressive, good in crowds of dogs and people, not in heat, in good health and current on all vaccinations.

Dog must be under 80 pounds.

Dogs must be on a leash at all times.

Children with dogs must be accompanied by an adult 18 years of age or older at all times.

Owners must promptly bag and dispose of any waste created by their dog.

Water monsters will be available on the first-base concourse for filling up bowls to keep dogs hydrated. Complimentary bowls will be provided if needed.

Other giveaways for fans and their canines will include Georgia Tech dog toys!

2026 BASEBALL GROUP EXPERIENCES AND VIDEO BOARD MESSAGES

Georgia Tech Baseball is also offering special experiences for the 2026 baseball season, including group postgame photos and special videoboard messages! Click the links below to purchase your experience today!

Click HERE to purchase postgame photos on the field!

to purchase postgame photos on the field! 2026 video board messages are available for purchase now for $30! Click HERE to purchase videoboard messages!

On field Anthem Buddies experiences, for groups of 10-15 kids, ages 8-14, are also available for the 2026 season! To learn more, email gtmarketing@athletics.gatech.edu !

2026 Georgia Tech Baseball

Georgia Tech enters the 2026 season as a consensus Top-5 team and the preseason ACC favorites. The Jackets boast the most preseason All-Americans in the nation according to Perfect Game’s Preseason All-American list. The Jackets received four All-American nods, including being the only program in the nation with multiple players listed on the 1st Team: CF Drew Burress (1st Team), C Vahn Lackey (1st Team), 2B Jarren Advincula (2nd Team) and UTL Alex Hernandez (3rd Team).

The Yellow Jackets were the highest ranked team in the conference across three different national preseason top-25 polls: No. 2 (Perfect Game), No. 4 (Baseball America) and No. 5 (D1 Baseball). The No. 2 preseason ranking is the fourth highest in program history and the highest since 2003, 2001 and 1994 when the Jackets were preseason No. 1. Tech earned its highest preseason ranking from Baseball America since 2006 (the last time GT reached the College World Series) and the No. 5 ranking from D1 Baseball was the best Tech has received since the publication began doing preseason rankings in 2014.

2026 will be the first season for new Head Coach James Ramsey, who has been serving as an assistant coach for the past seven seasons. Since Ramsey took over coaching the offense in 2019, Georgia Tech leads the ACC in batting average (.308), OPS (.918), OBP (.408), hits (3,961), doubles (796) and SAC Flies (208) and is second in runs (2,937), triples (84), home runs (547), RBI (2,709) and slugging (.510) with more to come in 2026.

First pitch for the highly anticipated 2026 season is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 13 at 4 p.m. when the Yellow Jackets host Bowling Green for a three-game series at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.

2026 Season Tickets

Season tickets for Georgia Tech’s 2026 regular season home schedule, including five ACC home series and a collection of non-conference games, are on sale now. Visit ramblinwreck.com/tickets to purchase. For complete information on 2026 baseball tickets, including premium membership options, please visit the official Georgia Tech Baseball Tickets page.

2026 Single Game Tickets

Single game and mini plans for the 2026 regular season are on sale now featuring tickets for individual games and mini plans such as the Hattie B’s ACC Saturday Pack and the Midweek Pick ‘Em Plan. Purchase your tickets today to watch the defending ACC Regular Season Champions strive for more trophies in 2026!

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

