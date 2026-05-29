Atlanta Regional Schedule Update

THE FLATS – Saturday’s schedule for the NCAA Division I Baseball Atlanta Regional at Georgia Tech’s Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium has been altered after Game Two of the regional between Oklahoma and The Citadel was postponed due to rain.

Saturday’s slate now includes three games:

10 a.m. – Game 2: Oklahoma vs. The Citadel

2 p.m. – Game 3: Loser of OU-CIT vs. UIC

6 p.m. – Game 4: Winner of OU-CIT vs. Georgia Tech

Tickets for Friday night’s postponed game will be honored for Saturday’s 10 a.m. game. Tickets for the game originally scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday will be honored for Saturday’s 2 p.m. game, and tickets/game time for Saturday night’s 6 p.m. winners’ bracket contest featuring Georgia Tech remain unchanged. The stadium will be cleared between each game.

Gates will open for Saturday’s 10 a.m. game at 9 a.m. Gates will open for the day’s remaining two games no later than 45 minutes before first pitch.

Television designations for Saturday’s games are TBA.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

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