Old Dominion Announced as Performer for First Helluva Block Party of ‘24

THE FLATS – Seven-time-reigning Academy of Country Music and six-time-reigning Country Music Association Vocal Group of the Year Old Dominion is the new featured performer for the August 31 edition of Georgia Tech’s Helluva Block Party Driven by Hyundai. One of American music’s most successful, popular and sought-after bands, Old Dominion replaces Shaboozey, who was previously slated to be the headliner for the first Helluva Block Party of the year, and will perform ahead of Georgia Tech football’s home opener versus Georgia State.

Old Dominion will take the stage on North Avenue, right in front of Tech Tower Lawn, immediately following Yellow Jacket Alley, Georgia Tech football team’s gameday arrival at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Yellow Jacket Alley is set 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 31, two-and-a-half hours before the Yellow Jackets kick off against GSU.

Additionally, Georgia Tech has announced that Tech fans are encouraged to WEAR WHITE to the Yellow Jackets’ home opener, which kicks off at 8 p.m. under the lights at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field and the iconic downtown/midtown Atlanta skyline. Click HERE for a special Wear White ticket offer.

Pregame concerts are FREE for all fans in attendance as part of Helluva Block Party Driven by Hyundai, which transformed the Georgia Tech football pregame experience in 2023 by bringing the excitement and pageantry of Tech football to one of the most visible and vibrant areas of campus and the city of Atlanta – North Avenue. A three-block stretch of North Avenue – from Techwood Drive/Centennial Olympic Park Drive to Tech Parkway/Luckie Street – is temporarily closed to traffic on gamedays to accommodate the activities.

Platinum recording artists Chris Lane and Lauren Alaina are the scheduled performers for Helluva Block Party prior to Georgia Tech’s home contests versus VMI on Sept. 14 and Duke on Oct. 5, respectively.

Tickets for all six of Georgia Tech football’s 2024 home games are on sale and can be purchased by clicking HERE.

Surrounded by some of Georgia Tech’s most iconic locations, including the south entrances to Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field and Tech Tower Lawn, tailgating at Helluva Block Party begins four hours before kickoff of every Georgia Tech home game. For more information on Helluva Block Party, visit ramblinwreck.com/hbp, and for answers to frequently asked questions, visit ramblinwreck.com/hbp-faqs.

ABOUT OLD DOMINION

Old Dominion’s skyscraping anthems and electrifying live shows have put the multi-platinum-selling band prominently at the forefront of country music. Fusing clever lyrics and an infectious sound, their lyrical wit and hook-heavy songwriting has certainly proved to be a winning formula for Nashville’s hottest band. It’s no wonder Rolling Stone cited Old Dominion as “one of mainstream country music’s most popular live groups.” Since breaking onto the music scene, the band has notched nine No. 1 singles at country radio, surpassed five billion on-demand streams, earned over a dozen RIAA platinum and gold single certifications, and headlined arenas and amphitheaters around the globe. The band is currently the reigning seven-time ACM and six-time CMA “Group of the Year.”

HELLUVA BLOCK PARTY TIMELINE – SATURDAY, AUG. 31 – GEORGIA TECH vs. GEORGIA STATE

7 A.M.

All on-campus parking areas open.

2 P.M. (6 HOURS PRIOR TO KICKOFF)

North Avenue closes to traffic from Techwood Drive/Centennial Olympic Park Drive to Tech Parkway/Luckie Street and setup for HBP begins.

2-3 P.M. (5-6 HOURS PRIOR TO KICKOFF)

Access to parking areas along North Avenue will be restricted for approximately one hour due to HBP setup.

4 P.M. (4 HOURS PRIOR TO KICKOFF)

Tailgating at Helluva Block Party begins! Tailgating options include:

Full-service, turnkey tailgate packages on Tech Tower Lawn and in premium spaces along Yellow Jacket Alley, available for purchase through REVELxp. For more information and to purchase a turnkey tailgate package online, visit com/Georgia-Tech.

A wide variety of food vendors that feature some of the best food and beverage that Atlanta has to offer, including Coca-Cola products and Helluvienna Lager and Ale of an Engineer from New Realm Brewing Co.

Tailgating activities feature fun for the whole family that was previously part of Wreckfest on Callaway Plaza, including interactive games and activities for fans of all ages. As part of the ACC Network’s primetime coverage of Georgia Tech-Syracuse, the ACC Huddle Tailgate will also be set up on Tech Tower Lawn, with live ACC Network gameday programming, interactive games, giveaways and more.

5:30 P.M. (2 ½ HOURS PRIOR TO KICKOFF)

The Yellow Jackets’ arrival to Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field – Yellow Jacket Alley – has a new home as a centerpiece of Helluva Block Party. Fans are encouraged to line the way along North Avenue between Cherry Street and Bobby Dodd Stadium’s Gate 1 to give the Jackets a raucous reception as they enter the stadium. The team’s buses arrive at the corner of North Avenue and Cherry Street and the team proceeds east on North Avenue before entering the stadium at Gate 1.

IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING YELLOW JACKET ALLEY

As soon as the Jackets are inside the stadium, the attention turns to the Helluva Block Party stage for the pregame concert. On Aug. 31, six-time reigning ACM and CMA Vocal Group of the Year Old Dominion will entertain and energize fans before turning it over to Georgia Tech Marching Band for their traditional pregame show.

7:30 P.M. (30 MINUTES PRIOR TO KICKOFF)

Helluva Block Party shuts down to allow fans to be in their seats for Georgia Tech’s electrifying pregame activities and toe meets leather!

North Avenue reopens for postgame traffic beginning at the start of the third quarter.

2024 GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL TICKETS

Season Tickets

2024 Georgia Tech football season tickets are on sale now and include the best seats for the Yellow Jackets’ six-game home slate, which features Atlantic Coast Conference showdowns against Duke, NC State and Miami (Fla.) at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field and Tech’s highly anticipated matchup with Notre Dame at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Season ticket packages begin at just $225. Click HERE to become a season ticket member today.

Three-Game Mini-Plans

Three-game mini-ticket plans to catch the exciting action of Georgia Tech football in 2024 are on sale now. Mini-plans include a ticket to the Yellow Jackets’ highly anticipated showdown versus Notre Dame on Oct. 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the Sept. 14 Military Appreciation Day home game versus VMI and the choice of either the Oct. 5 ACC matchup versus Duke or the Nov. 21 primetime ACC battle against NC State. Click HERE to purchase a three-game mini-plan.

Single-Game Tickets

Single-game tickets for Georgia Tech’s five home games at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field in 2024 – Aug. 31 vs. Georgia State, Sept. 14 vs. VMI, Oct. 5 vs. Duke, Nov. 9 vs. Miami (Fla.) and Nov. 21 vs. NC State – and a limited number of single-game tickets for the Notre Dame game on Oct. 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium are on sale now and can be purchased by clicking HERE.

Georgia Tech finished 7-6 overall and 5-3 in ACC play in 2023 (good for a tie for fourth place in the 14-team ACC), and claimed its first bowl win in seven seasons with a 30-17 victory over UCF in the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl. The Yellow Jackets return 17 starters, including all-ACC honorees DL Zeek Biggers, OL Joe Fusile, RB Jamal Haynes, QB Haynes King, WR Eric Singleton, Jr. and OL Jordan Williams.

