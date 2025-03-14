Weather Pushes Saturday First Pitch to 2 PM

THE FLATS – Due to inclement weather in the forecast for Saturday night, Georgia Tech baseball (14-3, 2-1 ACC) has altered its weekend series with Pitt (10-5, 0-0) and will now play the second game at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 15th, moving first pitch up two hours from its original scheduled time

Weekend Series Schedule: Georgia Tech vs. Pitt

Game 1 – Friday, March 14 at 6 p.m.

Game 2 – Saturday, March 15 at 2 p.m.

Game 3 – Sunday, March 16 at 1 p.m.

Further schedule updates will be available online at ramblinwreck.com and @GTBaseball on X (formerly twitter).

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech baseball team, follow us on Twitter (@GTBaseball), Facebook, Instagram (@gt_baseball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.