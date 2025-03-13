Jackets Set for ACC Home Opener vs. Pitt

GEORGIA TECH YELLOW JACKETS vs. PITTSBURGH PANTHERS

MARCH 14-16, 2025 • 6 PM | 2 PM | 1 PM

Atlanta, Ga. (Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium)

Probable Starting Pitchers

Friday – GT – RHP Tate McKee (2-0) vs. Pitt – LHP Patrick Gardner (2-0)

Saturday – GT – RHP Brady Jones (1-0) vs. Pitt – LHP Ryan Reed (2-1)

Sunday – GT – RHP Riley Stanford (0-0) vs. Pitt – RHP Drew Lafferty (1-0)

Friday – 6 PM

TV: ACC Network Extra | Watch Live

Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra

Analyst: Dusty Isaacs

Radio: GT Gameday App

Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy

Live Stats

Saturday – 2 PM – BARK IN THE PARK

TV: ACC Network Extra | Watch Live

Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra

Analyst: Harrison Fant

Radio: GT Gameday App

Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy

Live Stats

Fans and their pups must meet the following qualifications prior to entry into Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium:

All owners must sign a waiver – HERE Email completed waiver(s) to gtmarketing@athletics.gatech.edu

Only two (2) dogs per owner may enter the stadium.

Owners and dogs are welcome to sit in Section 12 on the first-base side and the nearby concrete area within Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium. Reserved and bleacher seats are off limits. Permitted owners will be supplied with a wristband to leave and re-enter the stadium.

Dogs must be non-aggressive, good in crowds of dogs and people, not in heat, in good health and current on all vaccinations.

Dog must be under 80 pounds.

Dogs must be on a leash at all times.

Children with dogs must be accompanied by an adult 18 years of age or older at all times.

Owners must promptly bag and dispose of any waste created by their dog.

Water monsters will be available on the first-base concourse for filling up bowls to keep dogs hydrated. Complimentary bowls will be provided if needed.

Other giveaways for fans and their canines will include Georgia Tech dog bandanas!

Sunday – 1 PM – BUZZ & FRIENDS PROMOTION

TV: ACC Network Extra | Watch Live

Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra

Analyst: Dusty Isaacs

Radio: GT Gameday App

Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy

Live Stats

SERIES STATS



Overall: GT leads, 17-14

Home: GT leads, 10-5

Last Series: Georgia Tech won last year’s series, 2-1, over the Panthers in Pittsburgh. Tate McKee made his second career start in the rubbermatch on Sunday, pitching 5.0 innings and getting a season-high 9 Ks to help Tech take the series. It was his career high for Ks until he struck out 10 against Western Michigan in his last home start.

GAMEDAY CENTRAL

