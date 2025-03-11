Open search form
calendar shop tickets
Open mobile menu

VIDEO: Spring Practice 2025 (March 11)

Running Backs/Run Game Coordinator Norval McKenzie

Share

White and Gold Game - Saturday, April 12 2025 Season Tickets Full-Service Tailgate Packages

Sr. Offensive Assistant Brian Bohannon

RB Jamal Haynes

RB Daylon Gordon

2025 GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL SEASON TICKETS

2025 Georgia Tech football season tickets are on sale now and include the best seats for the Yellow Jackets’ six-game home slate, which features Atlantic Coast Conference showdowns versus Clemson, Pitt, Syracuse and Virginia Tech. Georgia Tech season ticket members will also have elevated seating priority for tickets purchased for the 2025 edition of “Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate” versus archrival Georgia, set for Nov. 28 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Season ticket prices remain unchanged from 2024, with packages beginning at just $225. For more information and to become a season ticket member today, visit ramblinwreck.com/footballtickets.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on TwitterFacebookInstagram and at www.ramblinwreck.com.

RELATED HEADLINES
Football PHOTOS/VIDEO: Spring Practice #3

DC Blake Gideon, Clayton Powell-Lee and Jordan van den Berg meet with media following practice No. 3

PHOTOS/VIDEO: Spring Practice #3
Football VIDEO: Spring Practice 2025 (March 6)

OC Buster Faulkner & QBs Haynes King and Aaron Philo meet with media on 3rd day of Spring Practice

VIDEO: Spring Practice 2025 (March 6)
Football PHOTOS/VIDEO: Spring Practice #1

Photos and Brent Key press conference from opening day of spring ball

PHOTOS/VIDEO: Spring Practice #1
Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Legends Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets