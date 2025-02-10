White and Gold Game Set for April 12

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech football’s 2025 White and Gold Game, presented by Renasant, the Official Bank of Tech football , will be played on Saturday, April 12 at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

Tech football’s annual spring game is the culmination of the Yellow Jackets’ spring practice season. The Jackets begin spring practice on March 4.

Admission for the White and Gold Game is FREE. Additional information, including parking and broadcast arrangements, will be finalized in the coming weeks.

The White and Gold Game is the opener of a big doubleheader on The Flats on April 12, as Tech baseball hosts Cal for a pivotal Atlantic Coast Conference matchup at 4 p.m. at Mac Nease Baseball Park.

Georgia Tech has posted consecutive winning seasons for the first time in a decade and returns five all-ACC honorees from last season’s squad, including all-America guard and first-team all-conference selection Keylan Rutledge. Other top performers returning for the Yellow Jackets in 2025 include all-ACC selections DT Jordan van den Berg, LB Kyle Efford, RB Jamal Haynes and WR Malik Rutherford, as well as two of the league’s top quarterbacks in senior Haynes King and redshirt freshman Aaron Philo.

2025 GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL SEASON TICKETS

2025 Georgia Tech football season tickets are on sale now and include the best seats for the Yellow Jackets’ six-game home slate, which features Atlantic Coast Conference showdowns versus Clemson, Pitt, Syracuse and Virginia Tech. Georgia Tech season ticket members will also have elevated seating priority for tickets purchased for the 2025 edition of “Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate” versus archrival Georgia, set for Nov. 28 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Season ticket prices remain unchanged from 2024, with packages beginning at just $225. For more information and to become a season ticket member today, visit ramblinwreck.com/footballtickets.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

