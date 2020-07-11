Tyler Strafaci Wins Palmetto Amateur

Complete Leaderboard | Georgia Tech in 2020 Amateur Golf

Aiken, S.C. –Georgia Tech senior golfer Tyler Strafaci captured his second amateur title in the span of seven days Saturday, firing a closing 1-under-par 69 to overtake the 54-hole leader and win the Palmetto Amateur.

The Davie, Fla., senior, who became the first Georgia Tech player to win the North & South Amateur last week at Pinehurst, N.C., became the first Yellow Jacket to etch his name on this trophy as well, finishing with a 72-hole total of 270 (-10) over the par-70 Palmetto Golf Club.

Saturday, Strafaci began the day one stroke behind Caleb Surratt of Indian Trail, N.C., who fell back with a final-round 74. He held off the rest of the field by firing a 2-under 34 on the incoming nine holes, making birdie on 13 and 14 and then parring the final four holes.

For the week, Strafaci led the field in par-5 scoring at 8-under-par, and tied for third in most par-breaking holes with 19.

Meanwhile, his Tech teammate, Bartley Forrester, had his strongest showing of the summer by tying for seventh place, getting into contention with a third-round 65 and finishing 72 holes at 6-under-par 274. A redshirt sophomore from Gainesville, Ga., Forrester tied Strafaci with 19 par-breaking holes in the tournament. Forrester won the Puerto Rico Classic back in February while competing for the Yellow Jackets.