Tyler Strafaci Named to All-ACC Academic Golf Team

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech’s Tyler Strafaci has been named to the 2018-19 All-Atlantic Coast Conference Academic Golf Team, announced Wednesday by the conference office.

Strafaci, a junior from Davie, Fla., made the All-Academic team for the second time. The business administration major earned a perfect 4.0 GPA in both semesters and earned Faculty Honors during the 2018-19 academic year.

Strafaci earned All-ACC honors on the golf course this spring for the second time, concluded the year ranked No. 82 in the Golfstat individual national rankings, a career-best 71.15 stroke average and four top-10 finishes.

The All-ACC Academic team was established in 2006. The ACC Scholar-Athlete of the Year award was established in September 2007 to be awarded annually to the top junior or senior student-athlete in their respective sports. Four Yellow Jackets have earned that honor – James White (twice), Ollie Schniederjans and Anders Albertson.

Nine other golfers who earned All-ACC honors this season secured spots on the 2018-19 All-ACC Academic Men’s Golf Team: Clemson’s Bryson Nimmer; Duke’s Chandler Eaton, Adrien Pendaries and Smalley; NC State’s Stephen Franken; Louisville’s Matthias Schmid; Virginia’s Thomas Walsh; and Wake Forest’s Eric Bae and Cameron Young.

Duke led all programs with five golfers on the academic team, while Louisville and Wake Forest had four each.

Minimum academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team are a 3.0 grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career for undergraduate students. Athletic achievements during the most recent season are also considered in selecting the All-ACC Academic Team.

The ACC Honor Roll, which recognizes all conference student-athletes with a grade point average of 3.0 for the current academic year, will be released in July.