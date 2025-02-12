Two Yellow Jackets Receive NFL Combine Invites

The NFL invites approximately 300 of the nation’s top draft-eligible prospects to participate in the Combine. Top executives, coaching staffs, player personnel staffers and medical personnel from all 32 NFL teams will be on hand to evaluate the participants ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, which will be held in April. The Combine is an intense, four-day job interview for prospects looking to achieve their dream of playing in the NFL.

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech defensive lineman Zeek Biggers (Salisbury, N.C./West Rowan H.S.) and tight end Jackson Hawes (Salt Lake City, Utah/Highland H.S.) have accepted invitations to participate in the 2025 National Football League Combine, which will be held Feb. 24-March 3 in Indianapolis.

Biggers, a 6-foot-6, 320-pound defensive tackle, racked up 104 tackles (including nine for loss and two sacks) in four seasons as a Yellow Jacket. He played in 47 games over his four years at Tech, including 26-straight starts over the last two seasons, and was an honorable-mention all-Atlantic Coast Conference selection as a senior in 2024. He was a key cog in the middle of a Georgia Tech defense that ranked in the top 30 nationally against the run last season (122.2 ypg). Last month, he joined OL Jordan Williams in representing Georgia Tech in the East-West Shrine Bowl in Dallas.

Hawes, a 6-foot-5, 260-pound tight end, caught 51 passes for 566 yards and six touchdowns over his four-year collegiate career, which began with three seasons at Yale (2021-23) before he transferred to Georgia Tech for his fourth and final season in 2024. In addition to his pass-catching ability, he is widely regarded as one of the best blocking tight ends in the nation, and played a big role in the Jackets ranking among the top 35 nationally in rushing offense (187.0 ypg) and the top 5 in fewest sacks allowed (0.69 pg) last season. He represented Tech in the Senior Bowl earlier this month in Mobile, Ala.

Biggers and Hawes are the latest in a long line of Yellow Jackets that will participate in the NFL Combine. They become the 27th and 28th prospects to represent Georgia Tech at the Combine since 2009, a list that includes longtime NFL standouts Morgan Burnett, Derrick Morgan, Demaryius Thomas and Darren Waller and current NFL players Harrison Butker (Kansas City Chiefs), Adam Gotsis (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), Juanyeh Thomas (Dallas Cowboys) and Keion White (New England Patriots).

2025 GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL SEASON TICKETS

2025 Georgia Tech football season tickets are on sale now and include the best seats for the Yellow Jackets’ six-game home slate, which features Atlantic Coast Conference showdowns versus Clemson, Pitt, Syracuse and Virginia Tech. Georgia Tech season ticket members will also have elevated seating priority for tickets purchased for the 2025 edition of “Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate” versus archrival Georgia, set for Nov. 28 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Season ticket prices remain unchanged from 2024, with packages beginning at just $225. For more information and to become a season ticket member today, visit ramblinwreck.com/footballtickets.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and at www.ramblinwreck.com.