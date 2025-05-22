THE FLATS – Chas Kelley III, a former three-star high school prospect who played the last three seasons at Boston College, has signed a grant-in-aid to enroll at Georgia Tech and play for the Yellow Jackets’ men’s basketball team, head coach Damon Stoudamire announced. Kelley has one years of collegiate eligibility remaining. The 6-3 guard appeared in 88 games over three seasons in Chestnut Hill, starting 22 games and averaging 16.4 minutes for the Eagles. Kelley has averaged 3.7 points and 1.6 assists over is college career. Fourteen of his starts came during the 2024-25 season, when the Houston, Texas, native averaged 4.3 points and 2.0 assists over 30 games.

"Chas brings experience and toughness to our team. He’s started and come off the bench in his career, and has played in lots of meaningful games. That’s invaluable for our current group as we take the next step in our program!"

– Tech head coach Damon Stoudamire Kelley played in 27 games as a sophomore, starting seven games and helping lead BC to 20 victories and the second round of the National Invitational Tournament. He played in 30 games as a freshman. His scoring, minutes and shooting numbers have improved each season. Kelley is the Yellow Jackets’ fourth transfer commitment along with 6-6 wing Kam Craft (Miami, Ohio), 6-4 guard Lamar Washington (Pacific), and 7-0 center Peyton Marshall (Missouri). They are among 10 newcomers to the Yellow Jackets’ roster for the 2025-26 season. They join a Tech recruiting class that is ranked No. 12 in in the nation in the team rankings compiled by Rivals, No. 4 among Atlantic Coast Conference teams, and No. 22 in the nation in the 247Sports composite listing. Tech’s freshman class includes four-star 6-4 guard Akai Fleming from Marietta, Ga., who attends Overtime Elite in Atlanta, four-star 6-10 center Mouhamed Sylla from Louga, Senegal by way of Bella Vista Prep in Arizona, three-star 6-5 guard/forward Brandon Stores, Jr., from St. Raymond High School for Boys in the Bronx, N.Y., three-star Cole Kirouac, a 6-11 center from Cumming, Ga., and Overtime Elite, three-star 5-11 point guard Eric Chatfield from Pace Academy in Atlanta, and international 6-4 guard prospect Davi Remagen of Cologne, Germany.

Chas Kelley III highlights