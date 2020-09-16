Open search form
Todd Stansbury Podcast - September 2020

Georgia Tech athletics director Todd Stansbury joined the Voice of the Yellow Jackets Andy Demetra this week to record his second “Toddcast” of the 2020-21 year. Among the topics they discussed are:

  • the A.D.’s feelings before, during and after last Saturday’s season-opening win at Florida State;
  • this Saturday’s home opener versus nationally ranked UCF and tales about the many ties between the Yellow Jackets and Knights, including his own;
  • the many safety protocols that Georgia Tech has in place for Saturday’s game that are designed to mitigate the risk of transmission of Covid-19 on campus and in Bobby Dodd Stadium, including a description of what went into the decision to not allow on-campus tailgating for the home opener;
  • an update on the Support The Swarm Fund and why it remains so vitally important to maintaining the momentum that Georgia Tech has carried into 2020-21 athletically;
  • an update on Georgia Tech volleyball and its upcoming eight-game fall season.

Click HERE to download the “Toddcast” or click below to listen online.

CLIP: On Georgia Tech athletics' momentum and why the Support The Swarm Fund is so important to maintaining that momentum

