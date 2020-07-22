Click HERE to make a gift to the Support The Swarm Fund As we approach the 2020-21 academic year, the health and safety of our student-athletes, staff and community remain our top priority. While the world around us has presented unprecedented challenges in 2020, the spirit of Georgia Tech has never been stronger. We’ve seen our Yellow Jacket community swarm together to find innovative solutions to new problems and help each other fight this together. While the health and safety of everyone associated with Georgia Tech athletics remains our priority, we are also focusing on our student-athlete experience – athletically and academically – and the momentum that our sports were enjoying across the board before the Covid-19 pandemic. As a reminder, when the sports world came to a halt in March, our: men’s basketball team had just concluded its best ACC season in 24 years;

women’s basketball team was on the NCAA Tournament bubble;

swimming and diving teams had five national qualifiers;

track and field team had two national qualifiers;

golf and women’s tennis teams were ranked in the top 10 nationally;

baseball team was nationally ranked;

volleyball team was beginning its spring season after winning the 2019 NIVC championship;

football team had just landed a top-25 recruiting class for only the second time in program history.

To provide a safe environment for our student-athletes, staff and fans, as well as maintain a world-class experience for student-athletes and the momentum that we gained in 2019-20, we need the continued support of Yellow Jacket fans everywhere. There are many unknowns as we approach the 2020-21 academic year, and with that uncharted territory comes significant financial challenges. To provide our outstanding fans with a way to help our student-athletes thrive despite challenges in the short-term, and come out even stronger on the other side, we have established the Support The Swarm Fund. Donations to the Support The Swarm Fund will help us overcome the financial challenges presented by Covid-19, which include: the significant expenses related to testing, social-distancing measures, expanded sanitation and venue technology needed to keep our student-athletes, staff and fans safe in our facilities and at our events;

changes in our academic support and recruiting processes that remain necessary as we continue to navigate the ongoing pandemic;

the potential for lost revenue due to limited capacity at our venues and/or a reduction in number of games played, particularly in football and/or men’s basketball.

We hope to have more details on the upcoming seasons in the very near future, but as we launch the Support the Swarm Fund, there are several ways you can help us navigate what could be a challenging financial situation: Make a gift in any amount today;

to make a gift online); If you are not a season ticket member, but usually buy single-game tickets to football, men’s basketball or women’s basketball games and are not planning to do so this year due to health concerns, redirect what you would usually spend on attending games into a donation to the Support The Swarm Fund;

Share this with your fellow Yellow Jackets. If you are a current season ticket member and wish to contribute to the Support The Swarm Fund, you can a) make an online donation at the link above or b) contact your ticket office representative to discuss ways that you can redirect your ticket investment to the Support The Swarm Fund if you have already made the decision to not attend games this season due to health concerns. The challenges presented by Covid-19 are undeniable, but with your continued support of our student-athletes, we are hopeful that it can be a one-year road bump for Georgia Tech athletics, rather than a situation that affects our student-athlete experience for years to come. Thank you for your support of Georgia Tech athletics!