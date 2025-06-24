Salek Appointed Associate A.D./Controller

“We’re excited to welcome Ed Salek to the Georgia Tech athletics family,” said Jon Palumbo, Georgia Tech vice president/interim director of athletics. “His extensive experience in a leadership role at one of the nation’s top-10 accounting firms will be a huge asset to Tech athletics as we continue to adapt to the evolving landscape of college athletics.”

Salek enters college athletics after spending the last two decades in Jacksonville, Fla., at Forvis, LLP, and its legacy firms, where he was promoted to partner in 2006. Most recently serving as the firm’s Florida market industry leader for nonprofit organizations, higher education and public sector, Salek was part of the firm’s partner group championing exemplary client experiences while building valuable careers for his team.

THE FLATS – Ed Salek , who carries over 25 years of experience as a certified public accountant, joins the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets as associate athletics director/controller.

A distinguished industry leader, Salek was an impactful partner in Forvis’ evolution from a local firm to a regional firm to, ultimately, a Top 10 national CPA firm with an annual revenue of over $2 billion. Forvis was regularly named INSIDE Public Accounting’s “Best of the Best” based on financial and nonfinancial firm performance during Salek’s tenure.

Highlighting Salek’s successful career are numerous accolades, including a ‘Key Award’ nomination at the national firm level, recognizing those that lead by example and bring the firm’s culture to life as they unlock the potential of their colleagues, clients and communities each day. Salek was also selected as a “40 Under 40” award winner by the Jacksonville Business Journal. During his time in the Sunshine State, he served as a board member to several organizations, including YMCA, First Coast Manufacturers Association and ElderSource.

Salek earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a master’s degree in accounting, both from the University of Florida.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

