Georgia Tech Names Ryan Alpert as Director of Athletics

Alpert brings to Georgia Tech nearly two decades of leadership experience across the Southeastern Conference and beyond, with a track record of success in fundraising, capital project management, external affairs, and strategic planning. He will officially begin his new role later this month.

ATLANTA — July 8, 2025 — Georgia Tech has named Ryan Alpert, a seasoned collegiate athletics executive and one of the nation’s most respected leaders in revenue generation and athletic operations, as its next vice president and director of athletics. Alpert currently serves as senior deputy athletics director and chief revenue officer at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.

“Today’s announcement is a reflection of Georgia Tech’s commitment to elevating the competitive profile of our athletic programs on par with our academic profile,” said Georgia Tech President Ángel Cabrera. “Ryan Alpert is a dynamic, forward-thinking leader who understands what it takes to build a winning culture on a strong financial foundation. He brings deep operational expertise and a clear passion for student-athlete development. We are thrilled to welcome him to Georgia Tech.”

At Tennessee, Alpert played a central role in the Volunteers’ rise to national prominence across multiple sports. He helped lead the department to its highest-ever finish in the Learfield Directors’ Cup and to three consecutive SEC All-Sports Championships. As a senior executive, he oversaw business and finance, development, marketing, ticketing, capital projects, sponsorships, and more — collectively helping Tennessee Athletics increase its annual revenue by over $100 million since 2022. In fiscal year 2024 alone, the department generated a record $228 million in operating revenue and raised nearly $140 million through the Tennessee Fund.

Alpert also served as the lead on the Neyland Entertainment District, a transformative public-private partnership that is revitalizing Knoxville’s riverfront and enhancing the game day experience around Neyland Stadium.

“I’m incredibly grateful to President Cabrera and the search committee for the opportunity to serve as the next athletic director at Georgia Tech,” said Alpert. “As college athletics continues in a period of rapid transformation, I’m excited about all the Institute has to offer and what we can accomplish together. Georgia Tech’s visionary leadership, combined with its world-class academics and commitment to competitive excellence, provides a strong foundation for the future. My family and I can’t wait to get to Atlanta and join the Yellow Jackets!”

Alpert’s previous leadership roles include deputy athletic director at the University of Missouri and Florida Atlantic University, where he helped engineer record-setting fundraising results and led strategic initiatives across external operations. He also served in development and leadership positions at the University of Memphis, where he played a key role in securing some of the largest gifts in the school’s athletics history.

Originally from Columbia, South Carolina, Alpert holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of South Carolina and a master’s degree from the University of Memphis. He and his wife, Rebecca, have two daughters, Mary Margaret and Annie.

A formal introduction and press conference will be held Wednesday, July 16, at McCamish Pavilion. Details will be shared with the media in the coming days.