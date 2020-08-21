Tech Athletics to Provide Masks, Priority Points to Support The Swarm Donors

All donors that contribute at least $100 to the Support The Swarm Fund will receive two (2) exclusive Georgia Tech + ATL face masks (estimated shipping time is four weeks).

Georgia Tech athletics created the Support The Swarm Fund to help maintain the momentum it built before the sports world came to a halt in March and carry it through the significant financial challenges associated with Covid-19. Georgia Tech athletics needs support from Yellow Jacket fans more than ever before, because without it, not only could the Jackets’ momentum be thwarted, but it could take years to regain.

THE FLATS – Fans that donate $100 or more to Georgia Tech athletics’ Support The Swarm Fund will receive complimentary Georgia Tech-branded face masks, as well as valuable Alexander-Tharpe Fund priority points, Tech athletics announced on Friday.

Any donor that has previously made a qualifying contribution to the Support The Swarm Fund will receive face masks, as well as those who make a qualifying contribution going forward.

Additionally, for every $100 contributed, donors will also receive three (3) A-T Fund priority points. A-T Fund priority points are used to determine the order in which Georgia Tech fans have access to tickets, seating, parking and postseason events, which could prove to be especially valuable for as long as capacity remains limited at venues due to Covid-19 safety protocols. The upgraded points will be applied to all gifts to the Support The Swarm Fund and Athletic Scholarship Fund made during the 2021 giving year (July 1, 2020-June 30, 2021).

There are three ways for Georgia Tech fans to Support The Swarm and help provide Yellow Jacket student-athletes and coaches with the resources needed to compete and recruit at the national level:

to make a gift online); Georgia Tech football season ticket members that cannot attend home games this year, due to health concerns or due to not being able to secure their tickets due to limited capacity at Bobby Dodd Stadium, can redirect their investment in season tickets into a donation to the Support The Swarm Fund (ask your Georgia Tech ticket representative for more information);

Fans that are not season ticket members but usually buy single-game tickets and cannot do so this year due to health concerns or limited capacity at Bobby Dodd Stadium can redirect what they would normally spend on attending games into a donation to the Support The Swarm Fund.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech's 400-plus student-athletes.

