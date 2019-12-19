Open search form
Todd Stansbury Podcast - December 2019

THE FLATS – The latest edition of the “Toddcast,” Georgia Tech director of athletics Todd Stansbury’s podcast with the Voice of the Yellow Jackets Andy Demetra, is now available for download or to be heard online.

Recorded on Wednesday afternoon, immediately following Georgia Tech football wrapping up a historic National Signing Day, the final 2019 edition of the “Toddcast” also includes insight from the A.D. on:

Click HERE to download the latest edition of the “Toddcast” or click below to listen online.

