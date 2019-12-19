Todd Stansbury Podcast - December 2019

THE FLATS – The latest edition of the “Toddcast,” Georgia Tech director of athletics Todd Stansbury’s podcast with the Voice of the Yellow Jackets Andy Demetra, is now available for download or to be heard online.
Recorded on Wednesday afternoon, immediately following Georgia Tech football wrapping up a historic National Signing Day, the final 2019 edition of the “Toddcast” also includes insight from the A.D. on:
- the gameday experience for fans at Bobby Dodd Stadium in 2019 and what might be in store for fans at BDS in 2020;
- Georgia Tech volleyball’s outstanding season, which was capped by winning the NIVC championship on Tuesday, as well as insights on the NCAA’s tournament selection process;
- the upcoming renovation to the home of GT volleyball, O’Keefe Gym;
- the newly announced $10 million challenge grant to close out fundraising for the crown jewel of AI 2020, the renovation of the Edge Center;
- much more!
Click HERE to download the latest edition of the “Toddcast” or click below to listen online.