Yellow Jackets Ink Historic Class on Early Signing Date

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech football added 22 student-athletes to its 2020 roster on Wednesday, the first day of the NCAA’s early signing period for football.

Head coach Geoff Collins’ first full class of newcomers includes 21 incoming freshmen and one graduate transfer. Nine of the 22 signees will join the Yellow Jackets mid-year, enrolling at Georgia Tech in January 2020.

“This is a historic day for Georgia Tech football, as we welcome the second-highest-rated class of recruits in program history, and the highest since 2007, to Atlanta,” Collins said. “These outstanding young men will be a big part of achieving the vision that all of us have for Georgia Tech football, which is to return it to being one of the most elite programs in all of college football. It is a talented class loaded with speed, size and length and we can’t wait to get them on campus, immerse them in our culture and develop them into elite players, on and off the field.”

Georgia Tech is likely to add additional newcomers in the NCAA’s late signing period for football, which begins on Wed., Feb. 5, 2020.

NOTING THE CLASS