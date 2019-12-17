Jackets Claim NIVC Championship

VERMILLION, S.D. – With its third postseason sweep, Georgia Tech volleyball (26-8, 14-4 ACC) claimed the NIVC crown, shutting out South Dakota (31-3, 16-0 Summit) 3-0 on Tuesday night for its 16 th sweep of the 2019 season. Sophomore Mariana Brambilla was tabbed tournament MVP and sophomore Matti McKissock and freshman Julia Bergmann joined her on the all-tournament team.

How it happened:

Tech jumped out to a 6-1 lead on an attack error and South Dakota used its first timeout early. The Coyotes fought back to knot the set at 6-6 and it was a back-and-forth battle until South Dakota took a three-point edge at 17-14 and Tech called for a timeout. The Jackets kept fighting, taking back the lead at 21-20 in a kill from Brambilla and South Dakota used its second timeout. This time the Jackets held onto their lead, taking the set at 25-23 on a kill from Brambilla for the 1-0 lead.

The second set was another close start but the Coyotes snuck ahead by two at 13-11 and Tech signaled for a timeout. Brambilla came out of the timeout with back-to-back kills to knot the score at 13-13 and Tech used a 3-0 run to snag the lead at 16-14 on an attack error and South Dakota called a timeout. The Jackets grew their lead to four on a kill from sophomore Mikaila Dowd and the Coyotes used their second timeout. South Dakota brought the score within one at 23-22 and Tech called its second timeout. Brambilla once again turned it on for the Jackets, giving them match point at 24-22 before sealing the set at 25-23 for the 2-0 lead.

Tech carried the momentum into the third, cruising to a 9-4 lead on a kill from Brambilla and South Dakota called for a timeout. The Jackets kept rolling, moving the lead to 16-9 on an attack error and the Coyotes burned their second timeout. At that point the set already belonged to the Yellow Jackets. A block from sophomore Kayla Kaiser and Bergmann gave the Jackets set point at 24-15. The Coyotes tacked on two more points and Tech called timeout to regroup. That seemed to do the trick and Kaiser put down the match-winning kill to seal the set and the championship title for Tech at 25-17.

Tech Tidbits:

The win marks Tech’s first NIVC title.

It was the Jackets’ third sweep of the postseason.

It was their 16 th sweep of the season.

sweep of the season. Brambilla recorded a match-leading 16 kills.

She recorded her ninth double-double of the season with 16 kills and 12 digs.

Bergmann recorded her 15 th double-double with 12 kills and 12 digs.

double-double with 12 kills and 12 digs. The Jackets only dropped two sets in postseason.

