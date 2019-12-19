Anonymous Donor Commits $10 Million for Edge Center Renovation Challenge

Edge Center Renovation Challenge | Athletics Initiative 2020 | ATFund.org

THE FLATS – An anonymous donor has established a $10 million challenge grant designed to inspire charitable gifts and commitments to finalize funding for the renovation of Georgia Tech athletics’ Edge Center.

The $70 million renovation of the Edge Center, Georgia Tech athletics’ hub located adjacent to Bobby Dodd Stadium, is the crown jewel of Athletics Initiative 2020. AI 2020 aims to raise $125 million for Georgia Tech athletics facilities, endowments and operations by Dec. 31, 2020.

The anonymous donor recognizes the importance of a new Edge Center for the future of Georgia Tech athletics and also recognizes the urgency to achieve the $70 million fundraising goal in order for design and construction to begin as soon as possible.

With just $20 million still needed to reach the $70 million goal, the anonymous donor’s objective is to inspire other donors to make gifts and commitments totaling $10 million by June 30, 2020. The anonymous donor will match those gifts and commitments dollar-for-dollar to attain the remaining $20 million.

In addition, the anonymous donor is conveying all commemorative naming opportunities to qualifying donors, essentially granting the qualifying donor a naming opportunity for twice its gift level. For example, a qualifying commitment of $125,000 would earn a commemorative gift naming opportunity at the $250,000 level.

All gifts and commitments that are dedicated to the Edge Center renovation before June 30, 2020, regardless of whether they meet the level for individual recognition, are welcomed and appreciated, and will be matched as part of the challenge grant. Click HERE for more details and information.

A renovated Edge Center will provide personalized services to student-athletes, including academic, wellness and sports performance support, as well as programming to prepare students for professional careers. The new Edge Center will also feature additional office and meeting spaces for athletics department staff and interactive opportunities for Georgia Tech students, fans and visitors.

