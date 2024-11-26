Georgia Tech Once Again Posts Record NCAA Graduation Success Rate

THE FLATS – For the fourth-straight year, Georgia Tech athletics has set a new all-time record by posting a 94% NCAA Graduation Success Rate (GSR) in the 2023-24 data that was recently released by the NCAA.

The Yellow Jackets’ 94% GSR tops its previous all-time high of 92%, set in 2022-23. Tech also had record-breaking GSRs in 2021-22 (91%) and 2020-21 (90%). Prior to 2021, Georgia Tech had never achieved a GSR of 90% and prior to 2016, Tech had never achieved a GSR of 85%.

Georgia Tech also continues to expand its gap over the national GSR average, as its 94% GSR is four percentage points higher than the national average of 90%, which remained steady from last year.

In addition to reaching an all-time high as a department, 12 of Tech’s 13 teams* have individual team GSRs that are at or above than the national average in their respective sports. Leading the way are seven programs – women’s basketball, golf, softball, women’s swimming and diving, men’s tennis, women’s tennis and volleyball – that have perfect 100% GSRs.

“Once again, Georgia Tech student-athletes have set a new standard for the ultimate measure of our academic success – graduating from this incredible institution,” Georgia Tech director of athletics J Batt said. “While our student-athletes deserve all of the credit for their dedication to earning a Georgia Tech degree, I also congratulate and thank our coaches, our academic support staff, and all of our campus partners who have a hand in the academic success of our student-athletes.”

GSR measures the success of an athletics department in graduating its student-athletes within a six-year period. Unlike Federal Graduation Rate, which assesses only first-time, full-time freshmen, GSR also includes transfer students and mid-year enrollees in the sample. Student-athletes who leave an institution while in good academic standing before exhausting athletics eligibility are removed from the cohort of their initial institution (essentially passed to another squad’s GSR cohort if they transfer and removed altogether in the case of early departures for professional careers). The GSR provides a more complete and accurate look at actual student-athlete success by taking into account the full variety of participants in Division I athletics and tracking their academic outcomes.

The latest GSR cohort includes student-athletes that enrolled at Georgia Tech from 2013-16.

GEORGIA TECH NCAA GRADUATION SUCCESS RATES (since the NCAA began publishing GSR in 2004-05)

2004-05: 67%

2005-06: 69%

2006-07: 69%

2007-08: 70%

2008-09: 71%

2009-10: 75%

2010-11: 78%

2011-12: 76%

2012-13: 79%

2013-14: 81%

2014-15: 84%

2015-16: 87%

2016-17: 88%

2017-18: 89%

2018-19: 88%

2019-20: 89%

2020-21: 90%

2021-22: 91%

2022-23: 92%

2023-24: 94%

GEORGIA TECH NCAA GRADUATION SUCCESS RATES BY SPORT (2023-24)

Sport GSR National Average Women’s Basketball 100% 93% Golf 100% 92% Softball 100% 94% Women’s Swimming & Diving 100% 97% Men’s Tennis 100% 94% Women’s Tennis 100% 97% Volleyball 100% 95% Men’s Swimming & Diving 97% 92% Women’s Cross Country/Track & Field 94% 92% Baseball 93% 90% Men’s Cross Country/Track & Field 86% 84% Football 90% 83% Men’s Basketball 75% 85%

* cross country, indoor track and field and outdoor track and field are compiled as one sport for Graduation Success Rate purposes

