Zelnaks Make Lead Commitment for O’Keefe Renovation

THE FLATS – Steve and Judy Zelnak, longtime supporters of Georgia Tech athletics, have provided the lead commitment to renovate the home of Georgia Tech volleyball, O’Keefe Gymnasium, Georgia Tech athletics announced on Tuesday.

While the project is still in its early planning stages, it will be a major renovation of the venue that has been home to Georgia Tech volleyball since 1995. Details include an enhanced entrance to the building, a potential increase in capacity (including addition of premium seating) and a complete overhaul of the volleyball team’s locker room and team spaces that will incorporate state-of-the-art amenities to aid in student-athlete development and recovery. Renderings, a construction timeline and naming opportunities are all forthcoming.

“We can’t thank Steve and Judy Zelnak enough for once again demonstrating unbelievable support for our student-athletes and our athletics program by providing the lead commitment for the renovation of O’Keefe Gym,” Georgia Tech director of athletics Todd Stansbury said. “Thanks to Steve and Judy, Georgia Tech volleyball student-athletes will soon have top-of-the-line amenities to aid them in competing for championships at the highest level, while student-athletes and fans alike will enjoy an enhanced gameday experience that will only add to what is already one of the best atmospheres in all of college volleyball.”

The lead commitment to renovate O’Keefe Gym is just the latest in a long line of generous gifts to Georgia Tech athletics by Steve and Judy Zelnak. Among their many notable contributions, the Zelnaks also provided the lead gift for the construction of the Zelnak Center, Georgia Tech men’s and women’s basketball’s 20,000-square-foot practice and training facility, which opened in 2009.

Steve Zelnak is a Georgia Tech graduate, chairman and majority owner of ZP Enterprises and former CEO and Chairman of the Board of Martin Marietta. He and his wife, Judy, are members of the Alexander-Tharpe Fund’s Golden Jacket Society for more than $1 million in lifetime giving to Georgia Tech athletics. The Zelnaks hope that providing the lead commitment to the O’Keefe Gym renovation will encourage others to participate in supporting the project. For more information on how to participate, call the A-T Fund office at (404) 894-5400.

Under the leadership of Atlantic Coast Conference Coach of the Year Michelle Collier, Georgia Tech volleyball is 23-8 in 2019, heading into Tuesday night’s National Invitational Volleyball Championship quarterfinal versus Liberty. The Yellow Jackets finished in second place in the Atlantic Coast Conference with a 14-4 ACC record and have 15 of their last 16 matches overall. The Jackets return five of their six all-conference honorees next season, including ACC Freshman of the Year Julia Bergmann and ACC Setter of the Year Matti McKissock.

