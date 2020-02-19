Three Tech Seniors on Ben Hogan Award Watch List

The Ben Hogan Award

Fort Worth, Texas – Georgia Tech seniors Andy Ogletree, Luke Schniederjans and Tyler Strafaci are among 31 of the nation’s most accomplished collegiate golfers who have been named to the 2020 Ben Hogan Award watch list, according to a joint announcement made Wednesday by the Hogan Trophy Award Foundation, the Friends of Golf (FOG) and the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA).

The Ben Hogan Award presented by Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) is given annually to the top men’s NCAA Division I, II or III, NAIA or NJCAA college golfer taking into account all collegiate and amateur competitions during a 12-month period from June to May.

Ogletree (Little Rock, Miss.), the reigning U.S. Amateur champion, is No. 19 in the latest Golfstat national player rankings, followed by Strafaci (Davie, Fla.) at No. 63 and Schniederjans Powder Springs, Ga.) at No. 93. All three seniors were named to All-America teams and the All-Atlantic Coast Conference team in 2019. They have combined for eight top-10 finishes in 2019-20.

The 2020 Ben Hogan Award watch list, as determined by the award’s subcommittee, also includes: John Augenstein (Vanderbilt), John Axelsen (Florida), Ricky Castillo (Florida), Pierceson Coody (Texas), Quade Cummins (Oklahoma), Cooper Dossey (Baylor), Austin Eckroat (Oklahoma State), Carl Didrik Fosaas (Keiser), Noah Goodwin (SMU), Cole Hammer (Texas), Peter Kuest (BYU), Drew Mathers (Huntingdon), William Mouw (Pepperdine), Vincent Norrman (Georgia Southwestern), John Pak (Florida State), Adrien Pendaries (Duke), David Perkins (Illinois State), Trent Phillips (Georgia), Mark Power (Wake Forest), Garrett Reband (Oklahoma), Jovan Rebula (Auburn), Matthias Schmid (Louisville), Sandy Scott (Texas Tech), Sahith Theegala (Pepperdine), Davis Thompson (Georgia), Jack Trent (UNLV), Trevor Werbylo (Arizona) and Chun An Yu (Arizona State).

Just eight players (Cummins, Hammer, Kuest, Phillips, Schmid, Schniederjans, Strafaci and Yu) are repeat members from the 2019 watch list. Two members, Hammer and Yu, were among the award’s 10 semifinalists a year ago.