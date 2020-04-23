Ogletree, Strafaci Earn GCAA All-America Honors

Complete GCAA All-America Teams

Norman, Okla. – Georgia Tech golfers Andy Ogletree and Tyler Strafaci both earned All-American recognition Thursday when the Golf Coaches Association of America announced its PING All-America teams.

Ogletree, a senior from Little Rock, Miss., made second-team All-America for the second straight year, while Strafaci, a senior from Davie, Fla., earned honorable mention recognition. They are the highest-ranked Yellow Jacket players in the final 2019-20 rankings published by Golfstat (Ogletree No. 20, Strafaci No. 52) and the Golfweek/Sagarin Index (Ogletree No. 25, Strafaci No. 52).

They helped Tech win a nation-best four tournaments in 2019-20, leading the Yellow Jackets to victory in the Puerto Rico Classic in February before the season prematurely ended due to the coronavirus outbreak, and also three wins in four events in the fall – a 20-stroke victory at the Carpet Capital Collegiate, a share of the title at the Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational with No. 9 Baylor, and the championship of the Cypress Point Classic match play event.

The Yellow Jackets finished the truncated spring No. 7 in the final Golfstat rankings and No. 3 in the Golfweek/Sagarin Index, and additionally, came in at No. 5 in the final Bushnell coaches poll announced by the GCAA.

Despite missing the Carpet Capital Collegiate in the fall while playing for the United States in the Walker Cup matches, Ogletree led the Yellow Jackets in stroke average (71.07), top-10 finishes (3) and head-to-head winning percentage (.831). After winning the U.S. Amateur championship last August and competing in the Walker Cup on September, Ogletree also represented the winning U.S. team in the Spirit International Amateur in December. He is the world’s No. 12-ranked amateur according to the World Amateur Golf Ranking.

Strafaci matched Ogletree in the number of top-10 finishes (3), two of those in the top-5, and led the Yellow Jackets in subpar rounds (10) while posting the team’s third-best stroke average (71.94) and second-best head-to-head winning percentage (.746). His is ranked No. 46 in the Scratch Players Amateur rankings and No. 109 in the WAGR.

Remarkably consistent throughout their careers, they finished the 2019-20 among Georgia Tech’s all-time leaders in career scoring average – Ogletree No. 5 at 71.54 and Strafaci No. 6 at 71.65.