Three Golfers Make CSC Academic All-District At-Large Team

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech’s Bartley Forrester, Christo Lamprecht and Hiroshi Tai have been named to the Academic All-District At-Large Team announced Tuesday by the College Sports Communicators.

The Tech trio, each of whom were named to the ACC All-Academic Golf Team last month, are also finalists for Academic All-America honors (see student-athletes denoted by asterisk on list in link above) through voting by the membership that began Tuesday and runs through July 2. The team will be announced July 17. The At-Large team includes the sports of women’s field hockey, men’s and women’s ice hockey, men’s and women’s lacrosse, men’s and women’s water polo, women’s bowling, men’s and women’s fencing, men’s and women’s rifle, men’s and women’s crew (rowing), men’s and women’s skiing, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s gymnastics, men’s volleyball, men’s wrestling and women’s beach volleyball.

Forrester, Lamprecht and Tai all were key contributors to the Tech lineup in 2023-24, helping the Yellow Jackets advance to the semifinals of match play at the NCAA Championship. Lamprecht and Tai are both first-team All-Americans in 2024, with Tai winning the NCAA Individual Championship. Forrester started every tournament for the Yellow Jackets in 2023-24.

All but Forrester majored, or majored, in business administration at Tech as undergraduates, and Lamprecht graduated with honors in May. Forrester, who received his bachelor’s degree in business administration in May of 2023, is working on a master’s degree in analytics.

An undergraduate student-athlete must have at least a 3.50 cumulative grade point average (on a 4.0 scale) to be eligible academically for CSC Academic All-America honors, while a graduate student-athlete must have at least a 3.50 cumulative grade point average (on a 4.0 scale) as both an undergraduate and a grad student unless they are in their first semester as a graduate student and don’t have an established graduate GPA.