The Last Word Before Game 9 at Virginia Tech

DID YOU KNOW? Georgia Tech has won in each of its last four games at Virginia Tech, including a 28-27 triumph in 2022. The Yellow Jackets are looking to match the longest winning streak ever by a visiting team at VT’s Lane Stadium, which is five in a row, set by Clemson from 1977-95.

On the #Hokies ’ run defense and the importance of getting into 3rd-and-long situations against a team that doesn’t allow many sacks at all. https://t.co/6ZtlBpiwBB

It likely won’t matter who starts at QB for Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets will want to run the ball.

Everything you need to know about Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech https://t.co/8JRD8Q0XDS

