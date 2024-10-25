Open search form
The Last Word Before Game 9 at Virginia Tech

Georgia Tech Football (5-3, 3-2 ACC) at Virginia Tech (4-3, 2-1 ACC)
Saturday, Oct. 26 · Noon ET · Blacksburg, Va. · Lane Stadium

TV: ACC Network | Watch Online

Play-by-Play: Chris Cotter
Analyst: Mark Herzlich
Sideline Reporter: Coley Harvey

Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network | Where to Listen (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan | SiriusXM 371 | Listen OnlineGeorgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | TuneIn

Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
Analyst: Andrew Gardner
Sideline Reporter: Chris Mooneyham

Information: Gameday Live | Game Notes/Depth Charts2024 GT Football Info Guide | Multimedia

DID YOU KNOW?
Georgia Tech has won in each of its last four games at Virginia Tech, including a 28-27 triumph in 2022. The Yellow Jackets are looking to match the longest winning streak ever by a visiting team at VT’s Lane Stadium, which is five in a row, set by Clemson from 1977-95.

THE UNIFORMS

THE CAPTAINS

STUDENT-ATHLETES AND SCOUT TEAM PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

MORE BUZZ

THIS WEEK IN REVIEW

Tuesday: Game Preview
Tuesday: Brent Key Weekly Press Conference
Wednesday: Student-Athletes Media Availability
Wednesday: Michael Isenhour Toy Drive Returns in November
Thursday: #ProJackets Report: Week 7
Thursday: Brent Key Media Availability
Thursday: Inside The Chart: Zeek and Destroy
Thursday: Brent Key Coach’s Show (Audio)
Thursday: Brent Key Coach’s Show (Video)

Thursday: The Good Word (Audio)

