The Last Word Before Game 9 at Virginia Tech

Georgia Tech Football (5-3, 3-2 ACC) at Virginia Tech (4-3, 2-1 ACC)
Saturday, Oct. 26 · Noon ET · Blacksburg, Va. · Lane Stadium
TV: ACC Network | Watch Online
Play-by-Play: Chris Cotter
Analyst: Mark Herzlich
Sideline Reporter: Coley Harvey
Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network | Where to Listen (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan | SiriusXM 371 | Listen Online | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | TuneIn
Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
Analyst: Andrew Gardner
Sideline Reporter: Chris Mooneyham
Information: Gameday Live | Game Notes/Depth Charts | 2024 GT Football Info Guide | Multimedia
DID YOU KNOW?
Georgia Tech has won in each of its last four games at Virginia Tech, including a 28-27 triumph in 2022. The Yellow Jackets are looking to match the longest winning streak ever by a visiting team at VT’s Lane Stadium, which is five in a row, set by Clemson from 1977-95.
THE UNIFORMS
THE CAPTAINS
STUDENT-ATHLETES AND SCOUT TEAM PLAYERS OF THE WEEK
MORE BUZZ
