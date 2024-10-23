Michael Isenhour Toy Drive Returns in November

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech’s Student-Athlete Advisory Board (SAAB) kicks off the 24 th -annual Michael Isenhour Toy Drive in November. Toy donations will be accepted at Georgia Tech’s men’s basketball game versus Georgia on Friday, Nov. 15 (8 p.m. – McCamish Pavilion), women’s basketball contest versus UGA on Sunday, Nov. 17 (2 p.m. – McCamish Pavilion) and home football finale against NC State on Thursday, Nov. 21 (7:30 p.m. – Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field).

For fans that wish to contribute but are unable to attend one of the games, toy donations can be shipped to Georgia Tech at the following address:

Monetary donations can be made digitally by clicking HERE . Cash and checks cannot be accepted at the games, but student-athletes will have flyers on hand with a QR code directing fans to the online donation page.

Benefitting the Atlanta Children’s Day Shelter, fans are asked to bring donations of new, unwrapped toys for children of all ages. Georgia Tech student-athletes will be stationed at selected entrance gates at both facilities on the days of the drive.

The Michael Isenhour Toy Drive was founded in 2001 by Georgia Tech men’s basketball student-athlete Michael Isenhour, whose inspiration was to assist families impacted by the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. Isenhour, who was battling leukemia when he started the toy drive, passed away in 2002. SAAB renamed the toy drive in his honor to create an enduring legacy in memory of their fellow student-athlete.

The Atlanta Children’s Day Shelter was founded in 1986 with a mission to break the cycle of generational poverty for families facing homelessness by building pathways to long-term self-sufficiency by providing quality early childhood education. All families served at ACS live in poverty and have young children under the age of 6. Donations made by Georgia Tech fans help enhance ACS’ annual “Holiday House” event.

Full Steam Ahead

