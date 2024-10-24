Georgia Tech #ProJackets Football Report

With Week 7 of the NFL coming to a close, we cover all of our #ProJacket’s performances from the weekend.

Former Tech DE Keion White has made himself the headliner of a stout Patriots defensive line, recording four total tackles, including two solo, in a 32-16 Patriots loss on Sunday morning. White has stepped into the primary role for the Patriots front this year, leading the D-line in snap counts (361) along with total tackles (30), sacks (4), and tackles for loss (4). Last year, White saw his playing time increase more and more as the season progressed and has filled into his new role nicely this year. The Patriots take on the Jets this Sunday with former ACC opponent Drake Maye trying to steer the Patriots back on track.

Former Tech RB Jordan Mason continues to be among the NFL’s best in rushing this year, tallying 14 carries for 58 yards and 2 receptions for 11 yards in the 49ers 28-18 loss to the Chiefs. Mason is still second in the NFL in total rushing yards (667) and fourth in yards per game (95.3). Despite only playing seven games so far, Mason has seen his workload increase exponentially with his snap count (328) already being more than triple what he had last year. Mason will continue his monster year next week on Sunday Night Football as the 49ers host the Dallas Cowboys on NBC.

Cheifs kicker and former Yellow Jacket Harrison Butker was his usual self over the weekend, drilling all four extra point attempts in Kansas City’s superbowl rematch against San Francisco. Butker brought his career points total to 950 with the result as he looks to become the first Tech Man with 1,000 points scored in the NFL.

Up in the CFL (Canadian Football League), former Tech LB Ayinde Eley was named Most Outstanding Rookie on the BC Lions after recording 66 total tackles (60 defence, 6 special teams) and a forced fumble across 17 games. Ace is one of nine semifinalist for CFL’s Most Outstanding Rookie award after helping lead the Lions to the playoffs for the third season in a row. Eley and his team will face either Winnipeg or Saskatchewan in the Western Division Semifnals on Saturday, Nov. 2 at 6:30 p.m.

HARRISON BUTKER (PK – KANSAS CITY CHIEFS)

Eighth NFL season

Week Seven: at San Francisco 49ers: 4-4 XP in 28-18 Chiefs win.

Week Eight: at Las Vegas Raiders (Sunday at 4:25 p.m. -TV: CBS)

JORDAN MASON (RB – SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS)

Third NFL season

Week Seven: vs. Kansas City Chiefs: 14 carries, 58 yards, 2 receptions, 11 yards in 28-18 49ers loss.

Week Eight: vs. Dallas Cowboys (Sunday at 8:20 p.m. -TV: NBC/Peacock)

SHAQ MASON (G – HOUSTON TEXANS)

10th NFL season

Week Seven: at Green Bay Packers: Started at RG and played 100% of offensive snaps in 24-22 Texans loss.

Week Eight: vs. Indianapolis Colts (Sunday at 1:00 p.m. – TV: CBS)

JUANYEH THOMAS (S – DALLAS COWBOYS)

Second NFL season

Week Seven: BYE

Week Eight: at San Francisco 49ers (Sunday at 8:20 p.m. -TV: NBC/Peacock)

KEION WHITE (DE – NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS)

Second NFL season

Week Seven: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: 4 total tackles, 2 solo tackles in 32-16 Jaguars loss.

Week Eight: vs. New York Jets (Sunday at 1:00 p.m. -TV: CBS)

ADAM GOTSIS (DT– INDIANAPOLIS COLTS)

Ninth NFL season

Week Seven: vs. Miami Dolphins: 2 total tackles in 16-10 Colts win.

Week Eight: at Houston Texans (Sunday at 1:00 p.m. -TV: CBS)

Three former Jackets are on practice squads:

TE E.J. Jenkins (Philadelphia Eagles)

OT Devin Cochran (Cincinnati Bengals)

S Tre Swilling (New York Jets)

Former Tech DE Tyler Davis (Green Bay Packers) is on Injury Reserve with a shoulder injury.

