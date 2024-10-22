Tech Looks to Make it Five-Straight in Blacksburg

After a thrilling victory at UNC on Oct. 12, Georgia Tech looks to make it two-straight ACC road wins when it visits Virginia Tech on Saturday

• Georgia Tech renews one of its most fierce Atlantic Coast Conference rivalries when it travels to face Virginia Tech on Saturday.

• Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech are facing off for the 20th time overall and the 19th time since VT joined the ACC in 2004.

• In 17 seasons of divisional play in the ACC (2005-19, 2021-22), either Georgia Tech or Virginia Tech won the Coastal Division 10 times — GT in 2006, 2009, 2012 and 2014 and VT in 2005, 2007, 2008, 2010 and 2011.

• The Hokies have an 11-8 edge in the all-time series, but the Yellow Jackets have won five of the last eight matchups, including four in a row at VT’s Lane Stadium.

• Georgia Tech is one of only two visiting teams that has ever won four-straight games at Lane Stadium. The Jackets are looking to match the longest winning streak by a visiting team at Lane Stadium, which is five in a row, set by Clemson from 1977-95.

• Nailbiters have been a staple of the Georgia Tech-Virginia Tech series, as 10 of the 19 games have been decided by one score or less, including the last meeting between the two teams, a 28-27 Yellow Jackets victory on Nov. 5, 2022 in Blacksburg.

• The Yellow Jackets are coming off a 31-13 loss to No. 12/11 Notre Dame last Saturday, but have had great success under head coach Brent Key in games that immediately followed defeats. Tech is 11-1 in games that have immediately followed a loss since Key took over as the Jackets’ interim head coach during the 2022 season. GT has won 10 in a row following a defeat, including a 2-0 record this season and a perfect 6-0 mark last season.

