The Last Word Before Game 7 at Miami

Georgia Tech Football vs. Miami (Fla.)
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 • Noon ET • Miami Gardens, Fla. • Hard Rock Stadium (64,767)
TV: ACC Network* | Watch Online**
Play-by-Play: Wes Durham
Analyst: Roddy Jones
Sideline Reporter: Eric Wood
* About the ACC Network: The ACC Network (ACCN) is a new national network dedicated to 24/7 coverage of Atlantic Coast Conference sports. ACCN is currently available through six national providers: DirecTV, Dish Network, Sling TV, Hulu, YouTube TV and Playstation Vue. ACCN is also available via 60-plus local cable/digital providers, including AT&T uVerse and Cox Communications. To learn what providers carry ACCN in your area, visit getaccn.com.
** To watch ACC Network programming online via the ESPN app or WatchESPN.com, the viewer must subscribe to a cable/satellite/digital provider that carries the ACC Network.
Radio: Georgia Tech IMG Sports Network | Where to Listen (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan) | Sirius 136 / XM 380 | Listen Online | GT Gameday App | TuneIn
Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
Analyst: Sean Bedford
Sideline Reporter: Wiley Ballard
Information: Gameday Central | Game Notes/Above The Line/Opponent Depth Charts | 2019 GT Football Info Guide | News Clippings | Multimedia
VIDEO: Miami road trip uniform reveal
DID YOU KNOW?
Since the beginning of the 2016 season, Georgia Tech has played games in seven different NFL stadiums (Atlanta, Detroit, Jacksonville, Miami, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Tampa), which are the most NFL venues played in by any college team during that span.
GAME CAPTAINS
Our Game 7️⃣ CAPTAINS:
👑 @iamjerryhoward
👑 @Tyler_Davis9
👑 @_K2tha_0
👑 @jpmason27
#404theCULTURE pic.twitter.com/HnFvZTMlBW
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) October 18, 2019
HONORING #90 BRANDON ADAMS
We HONOR Brandon Adams every game this season. He was an incredible TEAMMATE and BROTHER, and @iamjerryhoward will wear 9️⃣0️⃣ tomorrow.
. #FAMILYoverEVERYTHING #LLBB 🖤 pic.twitter.com/PVu5FryIUD
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) October 18, 2019
Twitter: @GeorgiaTechFB, @GTFootball, @CoachCollins
Instagram: @GeorgiaTechFB
Facebook: /GTFootball
Official Hashtags: #GTvsUM
THIS WEEK IN REVIEW
Tuesday: Game Preview
Tuesday: Head Coach Geoff Collins’ Weekly Press Conference
Wednesday: #TGW: Reason to Believe
Thursday: NFL #ProJackets Weekly Report
Thursday: Inside The Chart: Walk the Walk
Thursday: From the Flats (Episode 37)
Thursday: Uniform Reveal