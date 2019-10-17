ProJackets Football Report: Week 6

THE FLATS — After getting settled in his new home after the trade, Demaryius Thomas leads Georgia Tech’s #ProJackets as the NFL reaches Week 6.
Thomas helped lead the New York Jets to a thrilling 24-22 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday as he hauled in four receptions for 62 yards, including a 33-yarder. He averaged 15.5 yards per catch as the Jets got their second win of the season.
On the defensive side of the ball for Yellow Jacket alumni, Browns’ safety Morgan Burnett represented well, breaking out for three combined tackles in the 32-28 loss to Seattle.
Harrison Butker made one of his two field goal attempts on Sunday as the Chiefs dropped their second-straight game, falling 31-24 to Houston. He finished 3-for-2 on PATs and averaged 64.4 yards on his five kickoffs.
New England remained undefeated (6-0) by defeating the New York Giants 35-14. Offensive lineman Shaq Mason helped the Patriots rush for 114 yards while protecting the pass game well enough to collect 313 yards through the air and surrender just one sack on the day.
TRANSACTIONS:
- Raiders TE Darren Waller agrees to multiyear contract extension with Oakland after fantastic start to season
- Three former Yellow Jackets found themselves signed by XFL teams this week:
- KeShun Freeman (Defenders)
- TJ Barnes (Guardians)
- Justin Thomas (Defenders)
Below is a complete list of the Football #ProJackets who were on NFL rosters this preseason.
|NFL
|PLAYER
|WEEK 6 STATS
|2019 SEASON STATS
|Jeremiah Attaochu
#97 | LB
Denver Broncos
Bio
NFL Draft: 2014 (Chargers), 2nd round
Experience: 6th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2010-13
High School: Archbishop Carroll
|Titans 0,
Broncos 16
GP: 1
GS: 0
Combined Tackles: 1
Total: 0
Assisted: 1
Broncos (2-4)
|GP: 2
GS: 0
Combined Tackles: 2
Total: 1
Assisted: 1
|Morgan Burnett
#42 | SS
Cleveland Browns
Bio
NFL Draft: 2010 (Packers), 3rd round
Experience: 10th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2007-09
High School: North Clayton
|Seahawks 32,
Browns 28
GP: 1
GS: 1
Combined Tackles: 3
Total: 1
Assisted: 2
Browns (2-4)
|GP: 4
GS: 4
Combined Tackles: 16
Total: 7
Assisted: 9
Sacks: 2.0
|Harrison Butker
#7 | K
Kansas City Chiefs
Bio
NFL Draft: 2017 (Panthers), 7th round
Experience: 3rd season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2013-16
High School: Westminster
|Texans 31,
Chiefs 24
GP: 1
FG Attempts: 2
FG Made: 1
Long: 39
PAT: 3
KO: 5
Avg: 64.4
Touchbacks: 4
Chiefs (4-2)
|GP: 6
FG Attempts: 13
FG Made: 11
Long: 46
PAT: 19
KO: 37
Avg: 62.7
Touchbacks: 26
|Adam Gotsis
#99 | DT
Denver Broncos
Bio
NFL Draft: 2016 (Broncos), 2nd round
Experience: 4th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2012-15
High School: Kew
|Titans 0,
Broncos 16
DNP
Broncos (2-4)
|GP: 4
GS: 3
Combined: 5
Total: 3
Assisted: 2
|Isaiah Johnson
#38 | DB
Indianapolis Colts
Bio
NFL Draft: Undrafted, 2015
Experience: 5th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2010-14
High School: Sandy Creek
|Colts 19,
Chiefs 13
Placed on IR list on Sept. 2 (facial injury)
Colts (3-2)
|GP: 0
GS: 0
|Shaq Mason
#69 | OG
New England Patriots
Bio
NFL Draft: 2015 (Patriots), 4th round
Experience: 5th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2011-14
High School: Columbia Central
|Giants 14,
Patriots 35
GP: 1
GS: 1
Patriots (6-0)
|GP: 6
GS: 6
|Chris Milton
#28 | CB
Tennessee Titans
Bio
NFL Draft: Undrafted, 2016
Experience: 4th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2012-15
High School: Charlton County
|Titans 0
Broncos 16
DNP
Titans (2-4)
|GP: 4
GS: 0
Combined Tackles: 4
Total: 3
Assisted: 1
|Demaryius Thomas
#87 | WR
New York Jets
Bio
NFL Draft: 2010 (Broncos), 1st round
Experience: 10th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2007-09
High School: West Laurens
|Cowboys 22,
Jets 24
GP: 1
GS: 1
Receptions: 4
Receiving Yards: 62
Jets (2-3)
|GP: 3
GS: 3
Receptions: 9
Receiving Yards: 108
Average/Catch: 12.0
Longest Reception: 33
|Darren Waller
#83 | TE
Oakland Raiders
Bio
NFL Draft: 2015 (Ravens), 6th round
Experience: 3rd season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2012-15
High School: North Cobb
|
Bye Week
Raiders (3-2)
|GP: 5
GS: 5
Receptions: 37
Receiving Yards: 359
Average/Catch: 9.7
Longest Reception: 30
Rushing Attempts: 1
Rushing Yards: 7
