ProJackets Football Report: Week 6

THE FLATS — After getting settled in his new home after the trade, Demaryius Thomas leads Georgia Tech’s #ProJackets as the NFL reaches Week 6.

Thomas helped lead the New York Jets to a thrilling 24-22 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday as he hauled in four receptions for 62 yards, including a 33-yarder. He averaged 15.5 yards per catch as the Jets got their second win of the season.

On the defensive side of the ball for Yellow Jacket alumni, Browns’ safety Morgan Burnett represented well, breaking out for three combined tackles in the 32-28 loss to Seattle.

Harrison Butker made one of his two field goal attempts on Sunday as the Chiefs dropped their second-straight game, falling 31-24 to Houston. He finished 3-for-2 on PATs and averaged 64.4 yards on his five kickoffs.

New England remained undefeated (6-0) by defeating the New York Giants 35-14. Offensive lineman Shaq Mason helped the Patriots rush for 114 yards while protecting the pass game well enough to collect 313 yards through the air and surrender just one sack on the day.

TRANSACTIONS:

Raiders TE Darren Waller agrees to multiyear contract extension with Oakland after fantastic start to season

Three former Yellow Jackets found themselves signed by XFL teams this week: KeShun Freeman (Defenders) TJ Barnes (Guardians) Justin Thomas (Defenders)



Below is a complete list of the Football #ProJackets who were on NFL rosters this preseason.