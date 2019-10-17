Open search form
Open mobile menu

#ProJackets Football Report: Week 6

THE FLATS — After getting settled in his new home after the trade, Demaryius Thomas leads Georgia Tech’s #ProJackets as the NFL reaches Week 6.

Thomas helped lead the New York Jets to a thrilling 24-22 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday as he hauled in four receptions for 62 yards, including a 33-yarder. He averaged 15.5 yards per catch as the Jets got their second win of the season.

On the defensive side of the ball for Yellow Jacket alumni, Browns’ safety Morgan Burnett represented well, breaking out for three combined tackles in the 32-28 loss to Seattle.

Harrison Butker made one of his two field goal attempts on Sunday as the Chiefs dropped their second-straight game, falling 31-24 to Houston. He finished 3-for-2 on PATs and averaged 64.4 yards on his five kickoffs.

New England remained undefeated (6-0) by defeating the New York Giants 35-14. Offensive lineman Shaq Mason helped the Patriots rush for 114 yards while protecting the pass game well enough to collect 313 yards through the air and surrender just one sack on the day.

TRANSACTIONS:

Below is a complete list of the Football #ProJackets who were on NFL rosters this preseason.

NFLPLAYERWEEK 6 STATS2019 SEASON STATS
Jeremiah Attaochu
#97 | LB
Denver Broncos
Bio
NFL Draft: 2014 (Chargers), 2nd round
Experience: 6th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2010-13
High School: Archbishop Carroll		Titans 0,
Broncos 16

GP: 1
GS: 0
Combined Tackles: 1
Total: 0
Assisted: 1

Broncos (2-4)		GP: 2
GS: 0
Combined Tackles: 2
Total: 1
Assisted: 1
Morgan Burnett
#42 | SS
Cleveland Browns
Bio
NFL Draft: 2010 (Packers), 3rd round
Experience: 10th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2007-09
High School: North Clayton		Seahawks 32,
Browns 28

GP: 1
GS: 1
Combined Tackles: 3
Total: 1
Assisted: 2

Browns (2-4)		GP: 4
GS: 4
Combined Tackles: 16
Total: 7
Assisted: 9
Sacks: 2.0
Harrison Butker
#7 | K
Kansas City Chiefs
Bio
NFL Draft: 2017 (Panthers), 7th round
Experience: 3rd season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2013-16
High School: Westminster		Texans 31,
Chiefs 24

GP: 1
FG Attempts: 2
FG Made: 1
Long: 39
PAT: 3
KO: 5
Avg: 64.4
Touchbacks: 4

Chiefs (4-2)		GP: 6
FG Attempts: 13
FG Made: 11
Long: 46
PAT: 19
KO: 37
Avg: 62.7
Touchbacks: 26
Adam Gotsis
#99 | DT
Denver Broncos
Bio
NFL Draft: 2016 (Broncos), 2nd round
Experience: 4th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2012-15
High School: Kew		Titans 0,
Broncos 16

DNP

Broncos (2-4)		GP: 4
GS: 3
Combined: 5
Total: 3
Assisted: 2
Isaiah Johnson
#38 | DB
Indianapolis Colts
Bio
NFL Draft: Undrafted, 2015
Experience: 5th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2010-14
High School: Sandy Creek		Colts 19,
Chiefs 13

Placed on IR list on Sept. 2 (facial injury)

Colts (3-2)		GP: 0
GS: 0
Shaq Mason
#69 | OG
New England Patriots
Bio
NFL Draft: 2015 (Patriots), 4th round
Experience: 5th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2011-14
High School: Columbia Central		Giants 14,
Patriots 35

GP: 1
GS: 1

Patriots (6-0)		GP: 6
GS: 6
Chris Milton
#28 | CB
Tennessee Titans
Bio
NFL Draft: Undrafted, 2016
Experience: 4th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2012-15
High School: Charlton County		Titans 0
Broncos 16

DNP

Titans (2-4)		GP: 4
GS: 0
Combined Tackles: 4
Total: 3
Assisted: 1
Demaryius Thomas
#87 | WR
New York Jets
Bio
NFL Draft: 2010 (Broncos), 1st round
Experience: 10th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2007-09
High School: West Laurens		Cowboys 22,
Jets 24

GP: 1
GS: 1
Receptions: 4
Receiving Yards: 62

Jets (2-3)		GP: 3
GS: 3
Receptions: 9
Receiving Yards: 108
Average/Catch: 12.0
Longest Reception: 33
Darren Waller
#83 | TE
Oakland Raiders
Bio
NFL Draft: 2015 (Ravens), 6th round
Experience: 3rd season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2012-15
High School: North Cobb

Bye Week


Raiders (3-2)		GP: 5
GS: 5
Receptions: 37
Receiving Yards: 359
Average/Catch: 9.7
Longest Reception: 30
Rushing Attempts: 1
Rushing Yards: 7

ACC Network has launched!
The ACC Network is a linear and digital platform dedicated to 24/7 coverage of ACC sports that launched on Aug. 22, 2019. It will exclusively televise approximately 450 live events each year, including 40 football games, as well as 150 men’s and women’s basketball contests.

Don’t get shut out! For more information and to learn if your cable/satellite/digital provider is carrying the ACC Network, visit GetACCN.com. Georgia Tech fans whose cable/satellite/digital providers aren’t carrying the ACC Network are urged to contact their providers and ask for the ACC Network to be a part of their subscription.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTAthletics), Facebook,Instagram or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.

Share

RELATED HEADLINES
October 18, 2019 The Last Word Before Game 7 at Miami

Georgia Tech concludes its two-game October road trip at Miami

The Last Word Before Game 7 at Miami
October 17, 2019 VIDEO: Uniform Reveal - Game 7

Yellow Jackets sport classic look for showdown at Miami

VIDEO: Uniform Reveal - Game 7
Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets