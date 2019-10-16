TGW: Reason to Believe

Georgia Tech at Miami – Saturday at noon (ACC Network)

By Jon Cooper | The Good Word

Georgia Tech fans probably couldn’t help but smile last Sunday when they looked at the college football top-25 polls.

Sure, some — okay, maybe a lot of them — smiled in anticipation of seeing how far down the previous week’s No. 3 had fallen.

Those not dealing in schadenfreude, but with an eye on Georgia Tech’s future, had a bigger reason to smile by viewing the polls. Their smiles came via the ascension of Baylor, which had moved up to No. 18 in both the coaches’ and Associated Press polls, and Temple, which entered the coaches’ poll at No. 25.

It was obvious which camp Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins was in.

Always positive, Collins was positively thrilled about the up-and-comers. Not coincidentally, those teams have his fingerprints all over them and have followed his blueprint in building a powerhouse. Collins came to Tech from Temple, after two years as the Owls’ head coach, while Baylor is coached by Matt Rhule, a good friend and longtime colleague.

“When we got [to Temple] the first year, they had graduated a bunch of guys that had won a bunch of games and went on to the NFL, [and inherited] the youngest roster in college football,” he recalled. “Three years of us now developing them, building the mindset, teaching them the process of how we do things, and then recruiting at a very high level, they’re now in the top 25. I said this when I first got here and then as we were getting ready to play them, that’s an 11-win roster. The way we developed them, the way we recruited them, coached them, I’m obviously very proud of them.”

Collins spoke as glowingly of Rhule, with whom he first teamed in 1998 at Albright College (D-III) in Reading, Pa. (Collins was defensive coordinator and Rhule coached linebackers) then at Western Carolina from 2002-05 (Collins, again, was D.C., Rhule, again, coached LBs), and from whom he inherited the Owls’ head coach position in 2017.

“Matt and I are really, really close,” Collins said of Rhule, who observed one of Tech’s spring practices as Collins’ guest back in April. “A lot of the things that we believe in are the things that we do here are the things that he’s doing at Baylor. The big thing with him is, even though they struggled the first year, the things they were doing to build the foundation of that culture were the right things. Just stick to the process, stick to your beliefs, teach those to the players that you’re blessed to coach and good things are going to happen. That’s what we’re doing.”

Rhule has stuck with his principles, overcoming a 2-10 first season at Temple by getting to .500 the following season then putting together a pair of 10-win seasons before leaving for Baylor. In his first season in Waco, with the program still reeling, Rhule dealt with a 1-11 season — albeit with one-possession losses to No. 3 Oklahoma (49-41) and No. 23 West Virginia (38-36). The next season the Bears went 7-6 and this season they’re off to a 6-0 start.

That brings us back to Georgia Tech, where the Yellow Jackets have similarly struggled with the solid foundation that they’re laying as a program translating to the scoreboard in Collins’ first year at the helm.

Undeterred, Collins continues to drive home his message, a big part of which is patience. The Jackets are young like his inaugural Temple team, as their eight active seniors are second-fewest in the nation, while its 55 freshmen are 12th-most. He also insists that while, of course, the record is not what he wants it to be, in the bigger picture, the program is getting to where he wants it to be.