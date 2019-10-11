Open search form
The Last Word Before Game 6 at Duke

Georgia Tech Football vs. Duke
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 • 12:30 p.m. ET • Durham, N.C. • Wallace Wade Stadium (40,004)

TV: ACC RSN (In Atlanta: Fox Sports South) | Watch Online (in-market – FoxSportsGo) | Watch Online (out-of-market – WatchESPN)

Play-by-Play: Tom Werme
Analyst: James Bates
Sideline Reporter: Abby Labar

Radio: Georgia Tech IMG Sports Network | Where to Listen (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan) | Sirius 113 / XM 194 | Listen OnlineGT Gameday App | TuneIn

Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
Analyst: Sean Bedford
Sideline Reporter: Wiley Ballard

Information: Gameday CentralGame Notes/Above The Line/Opponent Depth Charts | 2019 GT Football Info Guide | News Clippings | Multimedia

VIDEO: Duke road trip uniform reveal

DID YOU KNOW?
Junior linebacker David Curry racked up a career-high 16 tackles against North Carolina last Saturday. His 16 stops were tied for the most by a Yellow Jacket since 2005 and are tied for the 18th-most by an FBS player this season. Curry has a total of 30 stops in the Yellow Jackets last two games.

VIDEO: A look back at the super-successful Cape Day celebration on Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium

GAME CAPTAINS

HONORING #90 BRANDON ADAMS

Twitter: @GeorgiaTechFB, @GTFootball, @CoachCollins
Instagram: @GeorgiaTechFB
Facebook: /GTFootball
Official Hashtags: #GTvsDU

THIS WEEK IN REVIEW
Monday: Miami Kickoff Time Set
Tuesday: Game Preview
Tuesday: Head Coach Geoff Collins’ Weekly Press Conference
Wednesday: #TGW: Bombs Away
Thursday: #ProJackets NFL Report: Week 5
Thursday: Inside The Chart: Route Already Taken
Thursday: From the Flats (Episode 36)
Thursday: Uniform Reveal

