The Last Word Before Game 6 at Duke

Georgia Tech Football vs. Duke
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 • 12:30 p.m. ET • Durham, N.C. • Wallace Wade Stadium (40,004)
TV: ACC RSN (In Atlanta: Fox Sports South) | Watch Online (in-market – FoxSportsGo) | Watch Online (out-of-market – WatchESPN)
Play-by-Play: Tom Werme
Analyst: James Bates
Sideline Reporter: Abby Labar
Radio: Georgia Tech IMG Sports Network | Where to Listen (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan) | Sirius 113 / XM 194 | Listen Online | GT Gameday App | TuneIn
Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
Analyst: Sean Bedford
Sideline Reporter: Wiley Ballard
VIDEO: Duke road trip uniform reveal
DID YOU KNOW?
Junior linebacker David Curry racked up a career-high 16 tackles against North Carolina last Saturday. His 16 stops were tied for the most by a Yellow Jacket since 2005 and are tied for the 18th-most by an FBS player this season. Curry has a total of 30 stops in the Yellow Jackets last two games.
VIDEO: A look back at the super-successful Cape Day celebration on Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium
GAME CAPTAINS
Our Game 6️⃣ CAPTAINS:
👑 @TreSwilling
👑 @D_Curry_22
👑 @Dono_XII
👑 @gscottmorgan56
#404theCULTURE pic.twitter.com/1ReIGLGAuO
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) October 11, 2019
HONORING #90 BRANDON ADAMS
Every game this season, we HONOR Brandon Adams for being an incredible TEAMMATE. Tomorrow, @Tyler_Davis9 will wear 9️⃣0️⃣. #FAMILYoverEVERYTHING #LLBB 🖤 pic.twitter.com/0sel3T72G8
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) October 11, 2019
