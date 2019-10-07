Georgia Tech-Miami to Kick Off at Noon

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech football’s Oct. 19 game at Miami (Fla.) will kick off at noon and be televised nationally on the ACC Network, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced on Monday.

The ACC Network (ACCN) is a new national network dedicated to 24/7 coverage of Atlantic Coast Conference sports. ACCN is currently available through six national providers: DirecTV, Dish Network, Sling TV, Hulu, YouTube TV and Playstation Vue. ACCN is also available via 60-plus local cable/digital providers, including AT&T uVerse and Cox Communications. To learn which providers carry ACCN in your area, visit getaccn.com.

This Saturday, Georgia Tech begins a two-game ACC road stint when it visits Duke. Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m. The game will be televised regionally on ACC RSN (Fox Sports South in Atlanta).

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTAthletics), Facebook, Instagram or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.