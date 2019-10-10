Open search form
Podcast: From the Flats (Episode 36)

From The Flats is a bi-weekly podcast, hosted by the Georgia Tech Sports Network’s Wiley Ballard, that discusses the latest in Georgia Tech athletics.

Episode 36 includes:

  • Voice of the Yellow Jackets Andy Demetra and color analyst Sean Bedford examine Georgia Tech’s offensive breakthrough in the second half against North Carolina;
  • Georgia Tech Hall of Famer and Assistant Coach Marco Coleman reflects on the rise of Tech football in the early years of head coach Bobby Ross
  • Head Softball Coach Aileen Morales provides an update on her team’s growth through fall practice

