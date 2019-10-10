Podcast: From the Flats (Episode 36)

From The Flats is a bi-weekly podcast, hosted by the Georgia Tech Sports Network’s Wiley Ballard, that discusses the latest in Georgia Tech athletics.

Episode 36 includes:

Voice of the Yellow Jackets Andy Demetra and color analyst Sean Bedford examine Georgia Tech’s offensive breakthrough in the second half against North Carolina;

Georgia Tech Hall of Famer and Assistant Coach Marco Coleman reflects on the rise of Tech football in the early years of head coach Bobby Ross

Head Softball Coach Aileen Morales provides an update on her team's growth through fall practice

Click HERE to download From The Flats or click below to listen online.

ACC Network has launched!

The ACC Network is a linear and digital platform dedicated to 24/7 coverage of ACC sports that launched on Aug. 22, 2019. It will exclusively televise approximately 450 live events each year, including approximately 40 football games, as well as 150 men’s and women’s basketball contests.

Don’t get shut out! For more information and to learn if your cable/satellite/digital provider is carrying the ACC Network, visit GetACCN.com. Georgia Tech fans whose cable/satellite/digital providers aren’t carrying the ACC Network are urged to contact their providers and ask for the ACC Network to be a part of their subscription.

