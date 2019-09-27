Open search form
Open mobile menu

The Last Word Before Game 4 at Temple

Georgia Tech Football (1-2, 0-1 ACC) at Temple (2-1, 0-0 AAC)
Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 • 3:30 p.m. ET • Philadelphia, Pa. • Lincoln Financial Field (69,176)

TV: CBS Sports Network | Watch Online

Play-by-Play: Rich Waltz
Analyst: Aaron Murray
Sideline Reporter: Angel Gray

Radio: Georgia Tech IMG Sports Network | Where to Listen (In Atlanta: Atlanta’s Sports X 1230 AM / 106.3 FM) | Sirius 119 / XM 207 | Listen OnlineGT Gameday App | TuneIn

Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
Analyst: Sean Bedford
Sideline Reporter: Wiley Ballard

Information: Gameday CentralGame Notes/Above The Line/Opponent Depth Charts | 2019 GT Football Info Guide | News Clippings | Multimedia

VIDEO: The Yellow Jackets to unveil the gameday uniforms for the last non-conference road trip

DID YOU KNOW?
Georgia Tech leads the Atlantic Coast Conference and ranks sixth nationally in pass defense, allowing just 140.0 yards per game through the air.

In addition to its defense in the secondary, the Yellow Jackets are also averaging 6.3 tackles for loss per game this season. Last season, Tech averaged just 4.2 tackles for loss per game, which ranked 125th out of 129 NCAA Division I FBS teams.

GAME CAPTAINS

HONORING NO. 90 BRANDON ADAMS

Twitter: @GeorgiaTechFB, @GTFootball, @CoachCollins
Instagram: @GeorgiaTechFB
Facebook: /GTFootball
Official Hashtags: #GTvsTEM

THIS WEEK IN REVIEW
Saturday: #TGW: Building The Right Way
Tuesday: Game Preview
Tuesday: Head Coach Geoff Collins’ Weekly Press Conference
Thursday: #ProJackets Football Report: Week 3
Thursday: Inside The Chart: Gunning for More
Thursday: From the Flats (Episode 34)
Thursday: Uniform Unveil

Share

RELATED HEADLINES
September 28, 2019 Jackets Fall to Temple

Three turnovers inside Temple's 35-yard line doom Georgia Tech in defeat

Jackets Fall to Temple
September 28, 2019 Photos - Football at Temple
Photos - Football at Temple
Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets