The Last Word Before Game 4 at Temple

Georgia Tech Football (1-2, 0-1 ACC) at Temple (2-1, 0-0 AAC)
Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 • 3:30 p.m. ET • Philadelphia, Pa. • Lincoln Financial Field (69,176)
TV: CBS Sports Network | Watch Online
Play-by-Play: Rich Waltz
Analyst: Aaron Murray
Sideline Reporter: Angel Gray
Radio: Georgia Tech IMG Sports Network | Where to Listen (In Atlanta: Atlanta’s Sports X 1230 AM / 106.3 FM) | Sirius 119 / XM 207 | Listen Online | GT Gameday App | TuneIn
Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
Analyst: Sean Bedford
Sideline Reporter: Wiley Ballard
Information: Gameday Central | Game Notes/Above The Line/Opponent Depth Charts | 2019 GT Football Info Guide | News Clippings | Multimedia
VIDEO: The Yellow Jackets to unveil the gameday uniforms for the last non-conference road trip
DID YOU KNOW?
Georgia Tech leads the Atlantic Coast Conference and ranks sixth nationally in pass defense, allowing just 140.0 yards per game through the air.
In addition to its defense in the secondary, the Yellow Jackets are also averaging 6.3 tackles for loss per game this season. Last season, Tech averaged just 4.2 tackles for loss per game, which ranked 125th out of 129 NCAA Division I FBS teams.
GAME CAPTAINS
Our Game 4️⃣ CAPTAINS:
👑 @riq
👑 @Tyler_Davis9
👑 @_K2tha_0
@jpmason27 #404theCULTURE
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) September 27, 2019
HONORING NO. 90 BRANDON ADAMS
Every game this season, we will HONOR Brandon Adams for being an incredible TEAMMATE. Tomorrow, Omahri Jarrett will wear 9️⃣0️⃣. #FAMILYoverEVERYTHING #LLBB 🖤
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) September 27, 2019
