The Last Word Before Game 4 at Temple

VIDEO: The Yellow Jackets to unveil the gameday uniforms for the last non-conference road trip

DID YOU KNOW?

Georgia Tech leads the Atlantic Coast Conference and ranks sixth nationally in pass defense, allowing just 140.0 yards per game through the air.

In addition to its defense in the secondary, the Yellow Jackets are also averaging 6.3 tackles for loss per game this season. Last season, Tech averaged just 4.2 tackles for loss per game, which ranked 125th out of 129 NCAA Division I FBS teams.

GAME CAPTAINS

HONORING NO. 90 BRANDON ADAMS

Every game this season, we will HONOR Brandon Adams for being an incredible TEAMMATE. Tomorrow, Omahri Jarrett will wear 9️⃣0️⃣. #FAMILYoverEVERYTHING #LLBB 🖤 pic.twitter.com/bTKH69bslb — Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) September 27, 2019

Twitter: @GeorgiaTechFB, @GTFootball, @CoachCollins

Instagram: @GeorgiaTechFB

Facebook: /GTFootball

Official Hashtags: #GTvsTEM

THIS WEEK IN REVIEW

Saturday: #TGW: Building The Right Way

Tuesday: Game Preview

Tuesday: Head Coach Geoff Collins’ Weekly Press Conference

Thursday: #ProJackets Football Report: Week 3

Thursday: Inside The Chart: Gunning for More

Thursday: From the Flats (Episode 34)

Thursday: Uniform Unveil