Podcast: From the Flats (Episode 34)

From The Flats is a bi-weekly podcast, hosted by the Georgia Tech Sports Network’s Wiley Ballard, that discusses the latest in Georgia Tech athletics.

Episode 34 includes:

Voice of the Yellow Jackets Andy Demetra and color analyst Sean Bedford discuss the Yellow Jackets’ upcoming road bout against Temple

Former fullback Mike Cox describes his earliest memories of head coach Geoff Collins and why he was thrilled to see him return to Tech

Head volleyball coach Michelle Collier previews the opening weekend of ACC play against Syracuse and Boston College

