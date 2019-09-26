ProJackets Football Report: Week 3

THE FLATS — Oakland tight end Darren Waller once again led the way for Georgia Tech #ProJackets as the NFL moved swiftly into Week 3 of the regular season last week.
Waller, who had made 13 receptions through the first two weeks of the season, hauled in a whopping 13 catches for 134 yards in the loss at Minnesota on Sunday – finishing just one shy of matching the team record for receptions in a game (held by Hall of Famer Tim Brown and Brandon Myers).
After doubling up his reception count, the third-season tight end now has more catches than the 18 he had over his 22 career games leading into the season. His 26 catches are also just one shy of Antonio Gates’ record mark for most catches by a tight end through the first three weeks of the season as set in 2007.
Yahoo! Sports: TE Darren Waller Provides Rare Bright Spot for Raiders
NBC Sports also interviewed Waller about his troubled past and inspiration battle back from addiction and mental health issues, saying “Once you take a hard look at the nasty stuff you’re doing to yourself, there’s good on the other side of it. I feel like it would be a shame not to talk about it. For me, once the shame disappeared, it’s easier to talk about. I’m not nervous about what people are going to think. This is my life. If I don’t appreciate my story, what am I doing?”
Also shining for the Yellow Jackets in Week 3 of the NFL were two members of two different undefeated teams — Harrison Butker with the 3-0 Chiefs and Shaq Mason with 3-0 New England.
Butker once again filled all kicking roles for Kansas City on Sunday, knocking in a perfect 2-for-2 in field goals in the 33-28 victory over the Ravens. Butker did miss one of his four PAT tries, but rebounded to knock in a 42-yard field goal on the next possession and kicked off seven times, only two of which were returnable.
For the Patriots, Mason once again held steady on the offensive line, helping them to a 30-14 win over the New York Jets. With Mason on the line, New England wound up with 313 yards through the air for a total of 381 yards of offense in the victory.
Below is a complete list of the Football #ProJackets who were on NFL rosters this preseason.
|NFL
|PLAYER
|WEEK 3 STATS
|2019 SEASON STATS
|Morgan Burnett
#42 | SS
Cleveland Browns
Bio
NFL Draft: 2010 (Packers), 3rd round
Experience: 10th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2007-09
High School: North Clayton
|Chargers 20,
Browns 13
DNP
Browns (1-2)
|GP: 2
GS: 2
Combined Tackles: 12
Total: 6
Assisted: 6
Sacks: 2.0
|Harrison Butker
#7 | K
Kansas City Chiefs
Bio
NFL Draft: 2017 (Panthers), 7th round
Experience: 3rd season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2013-16
High School: Westminster
|Ravens 28,
Chiefs 33
GP: 1
FG Attempts: 2
FG Made: 2
Long: 42
PAT: 3
KO: 7
Avg: 63.7
Touchbacks: 5
Chiefs (3-0)
|GP: 3
FG Attempts: 6
FG Made: 6
Long: 46
PAT: 11
KO: 21
Avg: 64.4
Touchbacks: 16
|Adam Gotsis
#99 | DT
Denver Broncos
Bio
NFL Draft: 2016 (Broncos), 2nd round
Experience: 4th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2012-15
High School: Kew
|Broncos 16,
Packers 27
GS: 1
GP: 1
Combined: 0
Total: 0
Assisted: 0
Broncos (0-2)
|GS: 3
GP: 2
Combined: 4
Total: 2
Assisted: 4
|Isaiah Johnson
#38 | DB
Indianapolis Colts
Bio
NFL Draft: Undrafted, 2015
Experience: 5th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2010-14
High School: Sandy Creek
|Falcons 24,
Colts 27
Placed on IR list on Sept. 2 (facial injury)
Colts (2-1)
|GP: 0
GS: 0
|Shaq Mason
#69 | OG
New England Patriots
Bio
NFL Draft: 2015 (Patriots), 4th round
Experience: 5th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2011-14
High School: Columbia Central
|Jets 14,
Patriots 30
GP: 1
GS: 1
Patriots (3-0)
|GP: 3
GS: 3
|Chris Milton
#28 | CB
Tennessee Titans
Bio
NFL Draft: Undrafted, 2016
Experience: 4th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2012-15
High School: Charlton County
|Titans 7,
Jaguars 20
DNP
Titans (1-2)
|GP: 2
GS: 0
Combined Tackles: 2
Total: 1
Assisted: 1
|Demaryius Thomas
#87 | WR
New York Jets
Bio
NFL Draft: 2010 (Broncos), 1st round
Experience: 10th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2007-09
High School: West Laurens
|Jets 14,
Patriots 30
DNP
Jets (1-2)
|GP: 1
GS: 1
|Darren Waller
#83 | TE
Oakland Raiders
Bio
NFL Draft: 2015 (Ravens), 6th round
Experience: 3rd season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2012-15
High School: North Cobb
|Raiders 14,
Vikings 34
GP: 1
GS: 1
Receptions: 13
Receiving Yards: 134
Longest Reception: 30
Rushing Attempt: 1
Rushing Yards: 7
Raiders (1-2)
|GP: 3
GS: 3
Receptions: 26
Receiving Yards: 267
Longest Reception: 30
Rushing Attempts: 1
Rushing Yards: 7
