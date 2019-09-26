ProJackets Football Report: Week 3

THE FLATS — Oakland tight end Darren Waller once again led the way for Georgia Tech #ProJackets as the NFL moved swiftly into Week 3 of the regular season last week.

Waller, who had made 13 receptions through the first two weeks of the season, hauled in a whopping 13 catches for 134 yards in the loss at Minnesota on Sunday – finishing just one shy of matching the team record for receptions in a game (held by Hall of Famer Tim Brown and Brandon Myers).

After doubling up his reception count, the third-season tight end now has more catches than the 18 he had over his 22 career games leading into the season. His 26 catches are also just one shy of Antonio Gates’ record mark for most catches by a tight end through the first three weeks of the season as set in 2007.

Yahoo! Sports: TE Darren Waller Provides Rare Bright Spot for Raiders

NBC Sports also interviewed Waller about his troubled past and inspiration battle back from addiction and mental health issues, saying “Once you take a hard look at the nasty stuff you’re doing to yourself, there’s good on the other side of it. I feel like it would be a shame not to talk about it. For me, once the shame disappeared, it’s easier to talk about. I’m not nervous about what people are going to think. This is my life. If I don’t appreciate my story, what am I doing?”

Also shining for the Yellow Jackets in Week 3 of the NFL were two members of two different undefeated teams — Harrison Butker with the 3-0 Chiefs and Shaq Mason with 3-0 New England.

Butker once again filled all kicking roles for Kansas City on Sunday, knocking in a perfect 2-for-2 in field goals in the 33-28 victory over the Ravens. Butker did miss one of his four PAT tries, but rebounded to knock in a 42-yard field goal on the next possession and kicked off seven times, only two of which were returnable.

For the Patriots, Mason once again held steady on the offensive line, helping them to a 30-14 win over the New York Jets. With Mason on the line, New England wound up with 313 yards through the air for a total of 381 yards of offense in the victory.

Below is a complete list of the Football #ProJackets who were on NFL rosters this preseason.