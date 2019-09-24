Tech Travels to Take on Temple

Junior linebacker David Curry (6) led Georgia Tech with an impressive performance on Sept. 14, registering a career-high 14 tackles, a sack and an interception. Since 2005, only two Yellow Jackets have recorded more tackles in a game — Morgan Burnett (2009) and Jemea Thomas (2013).

Top Storylines

• Following its first of two bye weeks this season, Georgia Tech returns to action at Temple.

• Despite having a combined total of 248 years of football history between them (Georgia Tech is in its 127th season, Temple is in its 121st), the Yellow Jackets and Owls are meeting for the first time on the gridiron.

• Saturday’s game represents a homecoming of sorts for Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins, who was the head coach at Temple for the past two seasons before returning to his native Atlanta to take the reins of the Yellow Jackets this season.

• A total of 16 members of Georgia Tech’s football staff (including Collins) were a part of Temple’s football staff over the past two seasons.

• Georgia Tech’s offense is coming off its best performance of the season against The Citadel on Sept. 14. The Yellow Jackets averaged 6.5 yards per play and scored 24 points despite having the ball for only 18:10. If those numbers were extrapolated over 30 minutes of possession, Georgia Tech would have amassed 497 yards of offense and scored 40 points.

• Senior wide receiver Jalen Camp had a breakout performance against The Citadel with three receptions for 71 yards and a touchdown, all career highs.

• Defensively, Georgia Tech junior linebacker David Curry amassed a career-high 14 tackles, including a sack, and intercepted a pass against The Citadel.

• Georgia Tech is 72-27-1 all-time against current members of the American Athletic Conference, including a 14-10 win over USF on Sept. 7 of this season.

