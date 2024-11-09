The Last Word Before Game 10 vs. Miami

Georgia Tech Football (5-4, 3-3 ACC) vs. No. 4 Miami (Fla.) (9-0, 5-0 ACC)
Saturday, Nov. 9 · Noon ET · Atlanta, Ga. · Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field
TV: ESPN | Watch Online
Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen
Analyst: Louis Riddick
Sideline Reporter: Kris Budden
Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network | Where to Listen (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan | SiriusXM 371 | Listen Online | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | TuneIn
Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
Analyst: Andrew Gardner
Sideline Reporter: Chris Mooneyham
Information: Gameday Live | Digital Game Program | Game Notes/Depth Charts | 2024 GT Football Info Guide | Multimedia | Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field A-Z Guide
DID YOU KNOW?
Georgia Tech (14-14) is one of only two Atlantic Coast Conference teams that has played Miami (Fla.) at least 15 times and is .500 or better against the Hurricanes, joining North Carolina (14-11).
THE UNIFORMS
THE CAPTAINS
STUDENT-ATHLETES AND SCOUT TEAM PLAYERS OF THE WEEK
MORE BUZZ
2024 GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL TICKETS
Single-Game Tickets
Single-game tickets for Georgia Tech’s two remaining home games at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field in 2024 – Nov. 9 vs. Miami (Fla.) and Nov. 21 vs. NC State – are on sale now and can be purchased by clicking HERE.
