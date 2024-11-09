Open search form
calendar shop tickets
Open mobile menu

The Last Word Before Game 10 vs. Miami

Share

Georgia Tech Football (5-4, 3-3 ACC) vs. No. 4 Miami (Fla.) (9-0, 5-0 ACC)
Saturday, Nov. 9 · Noon ET · Atlanta, Ga. · Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field

TV: ESPN | Watch Online

Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen
Analyst: Louis Riddick
Sideline Reporter: Kris Budden

Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network | Where to Listen (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan | SiriusXM 371 | Listen OnlineGeorgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | TuneIn

Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
Analyst: Andrew Gardner
Sideline Reporter: Chris Mooneyham

Information: Gameday Live | Digital Game ProgramGame Notes/Depth Charts2024 GT Football Info Guide | Multimedia | Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field A-Z Guide

DID YOU KNOW?
Georgia Tech (14-14) is one of only two Atlantic Coast Conference teams that has played Miami (Fla.) at least 15 times and is .500 or better against the Hurricanes, joining North Carolina (14-11).

THE UNIFORMS

THE CAPTAINS

STUDENT-ATHLETES AND SCOUT TEAM PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

MORE BUZZ

Twitter: @GeorgiaTechFB
Instagram: @GeorgiaTechFB
Facebook: /GTFootball

THIS WEEK IN REVIEW

Tuesday: Game Preview
Tuesday: Brent Key Weekly Press Conference
Wednesday: Student-Athletes Media Availability
Thursday: #ProJackets Report: Week 9
Thursday: Brent Key Media Availability
Thursday: Inside The Chart: Single Minded
Thursday: Fusile Named Nominee for Burlsworth Trophy
Thursday: Brent Key Coach’s Show (Audio)

Thursday: Brent Key Coach’s Show (Video)

Thursday: The Good Word (Audio)

2024 GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL TICKETS

Single-Game Tickets

Single-game tickets for Georgia Tech’s two remaining home games at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field in 2024 – Nov. 9 vs. Miami (Fla.) and Nov. 21 vs. NC State – are on sale now and can be purchased by clicking HERE.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on TwitterFacebookInstagram and at www.ramblinwreck.com.

RELATED HEADLINES
Football Inside The Chart: Single-Minded

Eric Singleton, Jr. can run away from defenses, but he doesn’t run away from the scrutiny.

Inside The Chart: Single-Minded
Football Fusile Named Nominee for Burlsworth Trophy

Georgia Tech offensive lineman among candidates for nation’s top walk-on award for third time

Fusile Named Nominee for Burlsworth Trophy
Football VIDEO: Brent Key Media Availability - November 7

Head Coach Brent Key meets with media ahead of Saturday's homecoming game vs. No. 4 Miami

VIDEO: Brent Key Media Availability - November 7
Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Legends Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets