Fusile Named Nominee for Burlsworth Trophy

THE FLATS – For the third time in his career, Georgia Tech offensive lineman Joe Fusile (Richmond Hill, Ga./Richmond Hill H.S.) is a nominee for the Burlsworth Trophy, which honors college football’s most outstanding player that began his career as a walk-on.

A redshirt junior, Fusile has started all nine games at left guard for Georgia Tech (5-4, 3-3 ACC) this season and is a main cog for an offensive front that ranks second nationally in fewest sacks allowed (four total – .44 per game). He’s also helped pave the way for the Yellow Jackets to rank among the top 50 teams in the nation in rushing (176.8 ypg) and total offense (422.3 ypg).

In all, Fusile has made 30 starts, including 22-straight since the beginning of the 2023 season, since arriving at Tech as a walk-on in 2021. He was awarded a scholarship following his redshirt freshman campaign in 2022, when he made the first eight starts of his career.

A civil engineering major and ACC academic honor roll honoree, Fusile is a Burlsworth Trophy candidate for the third-straight year, after also earning the honor in 2022 and 2023.

The Burlsworth Trophy was introduced in 2010 and will be presented for the 15th time this year. Like Fusile, the inaugural winner of the award was a Georgia Tech offensive lineman, center Sean Bedford.

Fusile and the Yellow Jackets host No. 4 Miami (9-0, 5-0 ACC) on Saturday at noon. A limited number of tickets for the homecoming showdown are still available and can be purchased by clicking HERE.

