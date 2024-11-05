Jackets Welcome Unbeaten Canes for Homecoming

Georgia Tech is in search of a homecoming win over a nationally ranked opponent for the second-straight year. Last year, the Yellow Jackets topped No. 17 North Carolina, 46-42, on homecoming weekend at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field.

• Georgia Tech returns from its second of three bye weeks to face its most formidable challenge of the season to date, a visit from No. 4-ranked and undefeated Miami (Fla.).

• For only the second time in head coach Brent Key’s two-plus seasons at the helm of the Yellow Jackets, Georgia Tech has lost consecutive games — a 31-13 defeat to then-No. 12 Notre Dame on Oct. 19 and a 21-6 defeat at Virginia Tech on Oct. 26. The Jackets played without starting quarterback Haynes King and leading tackler Kyle Efford in both games, due to injury.

• The Yellow Jackets have never lost three-straight games under Key, with their last three-game skid coming in 2021. The Jackets are one of only four Atlantic Coast Conference teams without a three-game losing streak since the beginning of the 2022 season, joining Clemson, Duke and NC State.

• Georgia Tech is 5-1 against nationally ranked ACC teams in its two-plus seasons under Key, including last season’s 23-20 win at No. 17 Miami.

• However, Tech is in search of its first win over a top-five opponent in 15 years, dating back to a 28-23 home triumph over Virginia Tech in 2009. The Yellow Jackets have just eight victories all-time over top-five teams, but one of those is a home win over Miami, a 14-10 triumph over the No. 3-ranked Hurricanes in 2005.

• Saturday’s matchup pits Miami’s offense, which leads the nation in points (47.4) and yards (556.9) per game, against a Georgia Tech defense that surrendered just 233 yards against Virginia Tech on Oct. 26, which was the fewest that the Jackets allowed to an NCAA Division I FBS opponent in a decade (190 vs. Clemson – 2014).

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

