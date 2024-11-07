Georgia Tech #ProJackets Football Report

As Week 9 of the National Football League concludes, we look back on the top performances of our #ProJackets.

Former Tech OL Shaq Mason put up another stellar week for the Houston Texans, playing in all 79 offensive snaps despite their 21-13 loss to the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football. Halfway through his tenth NFL season, Mason continues to set the standard for offensive lineman, ranking first in the NFL for offensive snaps played (627) and tied for fifth in fewest sacks allowed (4) according to Pro Football Focus. The former first team All-American is looking to lead the Texans back to the playoffs for a second straight year for the first time since 2019.

Tech alumnus and former K Harrison Butker continues to dominate this season, going 1-1 on FG with a 40-yard kick along with 3 extra points to help the Chiefs top the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30-24 in overtime on Monday Night Football. The Chiefs moved to 8-0 on the season for the first time since 2013, holding the NFL’s best record as they look to remain unbeaten. Butker’s 40-yard kick on Monday added to his perfect streak from the 40-49-yard range dating back to 2022, another statistic adding to his resume as a premier kicker in the NFL. The Chiefs host the Denver Broncos on Sunday, covered on CBS.

Former Tech offensive lineman Devin Cochran made his NFL regular season debut this weekend for Cincinnati. After being elevated from the practice squad, Cochran played in his first regular season snap for the Bengals, as they defeated the Las Vegas Raiders, at home.

Additionally, former Tech wide reciever, turned NFL tight end, E.J. Jenkins was elevated from the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad this past week, playing in 19 snaps, his first action since Week 2.

HARRISON BUTKER (PK – KANSAS CITY CHIEFS)

Eighth NFL season

Week Nine: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 1-1 FG, 3-3 XP in 30-24 Chiefs overtime win.

Week Ten: vs. Denver Broncos (Sunday at 1:00 p.m. – TV: CBS)

JORDAN MASON (RB – SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS)

Third NFL season

Week Nine: BYE

Week Ten: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Sunday at 1:00 p.m. – TV: FOX)

SHAQ MASON (G – HOUSTON TEXANS)

10th NFL season

Week Nine: at New York Jets: Played all 79 offensive snaps in 21-13 Texans loss.

Week Ten: vs. Detroit Lions (Sunday at 8:20 p.m. – TV: NBC)

JUANYEH THOMAS (S – DALLAS COWBOYS)

Second NFL season

Week Nine: at Atlanta Falcons: Made four defensive appearances in 27-21 Cowboys loss.

Week Ten: vs. Philadelphia Eagles (Sunday at 4:25 p.m. – TV: CBS)

KEION WHITE (DE – NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS)

Second NFL season

Week Nine: at Tennessee Titans: 4 total tackles (3 solo) in 20-17 Patriots overtime loss.

Week Ten: at Chicago Bears (Sunday at 1:00 p.m. – TV: FOX)

E.J. JENKINS (TE– PHILADELPHIA EAGLES)

Second NFL season

Week Nine: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Played in 11 offensive snaps and 19 overall after being elevated from the practice squad in Eagles’ 28-23 victory.

Week Ten: at Dallas Cowboys (Sunday at 4:25 p.m. – TV: CBS)

DEVIN COCHRAN (OT– CINCINNATI BENGALS)

Third NFL season

Week Nine: vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Made his NFL regular season debut, playing one snap for the Bengals in their 41-24 victory over Las Vegas, after being elevated from the practice squad earlier in the week.

Week Ten: at Baltimore Ravens (Thursday at 8:15 p.m. – TV: Prime Video)

ADAM GOTSIS (DT– INDIANAPOLIS COLTS)

Ninth NFL season

Week Nine: at Minnesota Vikings: Did not appear in 21-13 Colts loss.

Week Ten: vs. Buffalo Bills (Sunday at 1:00 p.m. – TV: CBS)

One former Jackets are on a practice squad:

S Tre Swilling (New York Jets)

Former Tech DE Tyler Davis (Green Bay Packers) is on Injury Reserve with a shoulder injury.

